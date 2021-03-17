IndieWomen Film Festival Opening Today + Tin Pan is Set to Reopen

(Photo | Courtesy of BendFilm)

In celebration of Women’s History Month, BendFilm, Scalehouse and World Muse are partnering to bring you a weekend of creativity, conversation and connection through the art form of film.

These virtual celebrations include three film programs, panel discussions, the Spotlight Program — No Man’s Land Film Festival’s Diversify Our Outdoors (Black Lives Matter) — and special guest appearances by filmmakers, artists and local athletes.



Featured Film Programs and Schedule:

The Independent Women for Independent Film movement inspired this event and has helped BendFilm celebrate and empower women storytellers for the past ten years. JOIN THE MOVEMENT today to support brave and inspiring filmmakers so women can continue to tell their stories!

As you may have noticed, this event has a new name! After valuable research and conversation with you, including members of the LGBTQ+ community, we have decided to no longer use the spelling “womxn” moving forward. Read more about our decision here.

Tin Pan Theater Reopens on April 2!

Big news, moviegoers — Tin Pan Theater is reopening on Friday, April 2nd! That’s right: we’ll be firing up the projector and welcoming you all inside for some great films on the big screen, beginning with the 2021 Oscar-Nominated Short Films!

Our reopening has been carefully planned with the health and safety of our community at the forefront. Before we open, please be sure to review our procedures and safety measures here.

For those not yet ready to return to the theater, fear not — virtual films will continue! Stay tuned for more film, schedule and ticket information on tinpantheater.com.

