Zach Bryan, Marcus King to Headline Wild Hare Music Festival 2022

Third-Year Event Highlighted by Wider Artistic Focus, New Venue & Updated Name

The Wild Hare Saloon and J-Fell Presents announce the 2022 Wild Hare Music Festival at Clackamas County Fairgrounds on July 15 and 16, 2022. The 22 artists featured in this year’s lineup will represent a range of genres (Country, Americana, Southern Rock, Blues, Red Dirt and more) across three stages in the heart of Canby, Oregon.

This year’s lineup includes fast-rising Oklahoma songwriter Zach Bryan, GRAMMY-nominated guitar phenom Marcus King, alt-country road warriors Lucero, groove-heavy Portland favorites TK & The Holy Know-Nothings, punk-inflected honky-tonk outfit Sarah Shook and The Disarmers, truth-telling Texan Vincent Neil Emerson, versatile troubadour Red Shahan, and cinematic country-folk lyricist Charley Wesley Godwin.

Additional artists playing the festival include: Jaime Wyatt, Myron Elkins, Dalton Domino, Jenny Don’t and The Spurs, Tylor & The Train Robbers, The Lowdown Drifters, The Piedmont Boys, Blaine Bailey, Roman Giberson and the Long Haul, Robert Henry, Olivia Harms, Marcedes Carroll, Trent Beaver and more TBA.

Wild Hare Saloon Owner and Festival Co-Producer Joan Monen explains the artistic vision for the event, “Our fans have told us they value the opportunity to see rising stars in a more intimate setting before they get so big that their only option becomes stadiums and mega-festivals. Our festival is positioned to be an ’on ramp’ to becoming the next big thing, and a tremendous opportunity for artists and fans to connect.”

The festival’s first two editions were staged at Pat’s Acres Racing Complex under the moniker Wild Hare Country Festival. Replacing the word “Country” with “Music” reflects an industry trajectory where the lines between genres are becoming increasingly blurred. From the start, the event garnered a reputation for featuring artists on the cusp of stardom including Cody Johnson, Whiskey Myers and Parker McCollum.

The move to Clackamas County Fairgrounds & Event Center offers expanded and improved tent camping & RV parking areas, shorter distances between overnight and music areas, more vendor space and modern restroom facilities.

Among the new event features:

Saturday morning brunch featuring ‘Songwriters in the Round.’

After-party events each night INCLUDED with festival tickets.

‘Party Tents’ available with sponsorship packages or group sales.

Wild Hare Music Festival tickets are on sale Friday, February 25 at 10am via wildharemusicfest.com.

The Wild Hare Saloon is a full-service restaurant and music venue with two locations: Canby and Oregon City. Established in 2003, our Canby location is the mothership, but Oregon City is a true expansion as it provides greater space for a live music experience. The Wild Hare has always prided itself on its service above all else, trying to provide every guest with a fun experience. From handmade burgers, fresh salads, and hand-cut steaks, there is something for every appetite.

