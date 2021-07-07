The Tin Pan is Back! Here’s What’s Happening with BendFilm

(Graphic | Courtesy of BendFilm)

Festival Updates: Save the Date

Mark your calendars! The 18th annual BendFilm Festival will take place in person from October 7-17. Out of town? We’re also offering virtual passes to grant you access to virtual screenings.

Purchase a festival pass now for a 15 percent early bird discount.

Buy a festival pass here: bendfilm.org/2021-bendfilm-festival

This Week at the Tin Pan

SUMMER OF 85

View trailer here: youtube.com/watch?v=9Tv1viaO_NQ

“Summer of 85 understands the risks of giving your love to another, and plays those risks to a shocking and inevitable conclusion.” — PASTE

A French-Belgian drama film written and directed by François Ozon, partly based upon the 1982 novel Dance on My Grave by Aidan Chambers. It stars Félix Lefebvre and Benjamin Voisin. It was released in France on 14 July 2020.

Click here for showtimes: bendfilmyear-round.eventive.org/schedule

Open Call to Adventure Filmmakers!

We want to feature YOUR film at our next *exclusive* outdoor movie night with Ten Barrel Brewing!

What we’re looking for:

*Short* (max 10 min) films that show your love for outdoor recreation in Central Oregon/Pacific Northwest. Summer sports encouraged (but we won’t turn down gnarly Bachelor vids from this past season). Submit to doone.williams@bendfilm.org by Wednesday, July 14; then join us at 8pm on Wednesday, July 21, to watch the compilation!

Music Films and Summer Classics Series

The Goonies

Join us for a screening of The Goonies as part of our Music Films and Summer Classics series. The film tells the story of a group of young misfits who discover an ancient map and set out on an adventure to find a legendary pirate’s long-lost treasure.

Films in this series screen every other Wednesday at 8pm. Films roll at dusk.

More in this series:

August 4 — AMAZING GRACE

August 18 — DIRTY DANCING

September 1 — STAND BY ME

Reserve a table here: bendfilmyear-round.eventive.org/schedule

Janus Film Series: Yojimbo (1961)

The incomparable Toshiro Mifune stars in Akira Kurosawa’s visually stunning and darkly comic Yojimbo. To rid a terror-stricken village of corruption, wily masterless samurai Sanjuro turns a range war between two evil clans to his own advantage. Remade twice, by Sergio Leone and Walter Hill, this exhilarating genre-twister remains one of the most influential and entertaining films of all time.

We’ll be screening a film from the huge and excellent Janus Films catalog every Thursday evening. Catch a classic every week at the Tin Pan!

Thursday July 8, 7pm

Reserve a table here: bendfilmyear-round.eventive.org/schedule

OUT in Focus LGBTQ+ Film Series

In a partnership with OUT Central Oregon, we’re screening Queer movies all summer as part of our Out in Focus series! Tickets go quickly, so plan ahead to join us in the alley for films like But I’m a Cheerleader and Birdcage.

Every other Wednesday. Films roll at dusk.

Check showtimes and reserve a table here: bendfilmyear-round.eventive.org/schedule

Ways to Support BendFilm

Become a member, buy a Tin Pan Ticket Pack or get your 2021 Festival Pass now (currently 15 percent off).

Thank you again for showing up and supporting BendFilm, independent film, filmmakers and the art of storytelling. Please continue to stay engaged and consider supporting the art form of film.

Become a member here: bendfilm.org/membership.

bendfilm.org