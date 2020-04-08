A Letter from the Caldera Board

(Although our staff meetings have moved to zoom, our connections remain strong | Photo courtesy of Caldera)

Dear Caldera Community — Even as we go through these uncertain times, we focus on gratitude. We, Caldera’s Board of Directors, are grateful for you. As we navigate new challenges each week to nurture our relationships with one another and our young people, your belief in the power of creativity empowers us to stay strong and emboldened in our commitment to the creative communities in which we work and live.

We don’t know when things will return to normal or if the normal we remember will still exist. One thing that will never change — Caldera’s Board of Directors will do everything in our power to support the organization’s youth, families, artists, and staff. We are a creative organization first and will continue to use creativity, ingenuity and culturally-responsive processes to navigate these unprecedented times. We also want to acknowledge that this moment in time can be unsettling, and we encourage people to be gentle with ourselves and others as we figure this out together.

While we are apart, youth continue to connect with their mentors each week through video hangouts, phone calls, virtual creative activities and social media. Be sure to connect with us on Instagram or Facebook for up-to-date resources, creative activities and enjoyable moments of connectivity for everyone, young people and adults alike.

Also, Caldera elder and teaching artist, Sister JRae has filmed and created an activity for youth to get to know the folks they’re living with while staying at home together. Sister JRae, also known as Julie Keefe, is a photographer who has worked with Caldera since the very beginning and she’s looking forward to sharing this lesson with you.

Please know that you are all in our thoughts, near or far. Please take care of yourselves and each other. We can’t wait to see you again soon.

Warmly,

René Mitchell, Board Chair

RESIDENCY APPLICATION WORKSHOPS

The application for our 2021 Artist in Residence program is open now! If you have questions about the program or the process, please join us for an online workshop. During these sessions we will review our Artists in Residence Program, the application, and the selection process. We’ll offer tips on how to prepare a strong application for Caldera, and other residency programs, as well as provide time for a Q&A session.

Workshop Dates + Registry Information:

Monday, April 20 at 3-4pm pacific time. Register here.

Wednesday, May 6 at 10-11am pacific time. Register here.

Both workshops will be held via Zoom and recordings will be available.

calderaarts.org/caldera