Art in the High Desert is HERE! Will you be?

(Artwork by J. Cannon and D. Anderson)

Summer is coming to an end and that means fabulous artists from around the country and Canada will be rolling into town. We have 53 new artists for you to see as well as some of your favorites returning.

Ranked in top 20 shows nationally for the fifth consecutive year, Art in the High Desert brings over 120 nationally acclaimed, hand-picked, visual artists to on the banks of the Deschutes River in Bend, Oregon’s Old Mill District.

Art in the High Desert has been presenting art lovers and collectors with an impeccably juried fine art and craft show and sale for 12 years. Come, See, Meet, Buy!

artinthehighdesert.com