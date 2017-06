Saturday, June 3, 10-5 pm

655 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 150

This one-day-only sale is your chance to score discounted hand-inked, hand-pulled prints from local artists of A6 Print Studio. Browse through hundreds of original fine art prints and meet the artists. Visit the A6 pop-up sale in the Old Mill District near Red Robin and Vanilla Urban Threads.

541-330-8759

atelier6000.org