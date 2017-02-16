Your Arts & Entertainment Weekly Picks 2/17-2/23



Friday Feb 17

Mt. Bachelor Apres Ski Bash with Talking Heads cover band

Crows Feet Commons



6:30pm

The February Apres Ski Bash will take you back to the heyday of American Rock and Roll. Life During Wartime is the best Talking Heads cover band in the Pacific Northwest. The lead singer, Lawrence Orleck has the sublime ability to channel David Byrne and together they will “Stop Making Sense.”

As with any Mt Bachelor Apres Ski Bash, Deschutes Brewery will be serving up tasty brews from Woody T. Barrel and Mt. Bachelor will be serving up a healthy dose of stoke. It’s February and we still have a solid 4 more months of skiing ahead of us in Central Oregon. Let’s celebrate mountain culture together at Crow’s Feet Commons! Of course, the show is free for all ages…..so bring your babies!

Free

www.crowsfeetcommons.com

Saturday Feb 18

Riverhouse Jazz Series: Yellowjacket

Riverhouse on the Deschutes

6:30pm

Yellowjackets was formed in 1977, known originally as the Robben Ford Group, after the band’s founder, who is considered one of the greatest guitarists of all-time, and is well-known for crossing over from jazz to blues, to various jazz forms.

During their more than 35 year run, the Yellowjackets have developed a special chemistry, receiving continuous critical acclaim in a manner unsurpassed in the jazz genre, in spite of going through numerous personnel changes. This includes more than 14 Grammy award nominations. Originally labeled as “fusion,” at times the band has moved toward R&B (especially during a period with former Tower of Power alto saxophonist Marc Russo), blues and progressive rock.

Yellowjackets released their latest recording, Coherence, in April 2016, with 10 originally composed and arranged compositions. The album is grounded in jazz by Mintzer’s sax, but also references the band’s jazz-funk heyday of the 1980’s.

$60

www.riverhouse.com/jazz

Sunday Feb 19

Oregon WinterFest

Old Mill District



11am

Oregon WinterFest is Oregon’s biggest party of the winter! Three days of live music, food, brews, fire pits, ice sculptures, and enough entertainment and beer to keep you warm no matter the weather. Produced by Lay It Out Events, held in the Old Mill District, and in benefit of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Oregon. February 17-19, 2017.

Join thousands of revelers in Bend, Oregon on Presidents Day Weekend for Oregon’s biggest party of the winter, Oregon WinterFest! Musical guests include Second Son, Precious Byrd, Cherry Poppin’ Daddies, Jemere Morgan, Jo Meresa Marley, J Boog, and Metal Mulisha.

$10

www.oregonwinterfest.com

Monday Feb 20

Unearthed: Encaustic Collagraphs

Atelier 6000

10am

Portland artist Elise Wagner presents a richly textured body of work in this solo exhibit. Working with wax, Wagner creates interesting plate surfaces which she then inks and prints. After pulling several collagraph prints, the wax collagraph plate is then worked as an encaustic painting.

Free

www.atelier6000.org

Tuesday Feb 21

Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley and The Molly Tuttle Band

7pm

Sisters High School

Sisters Folk Festival Winter Series Presents Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley: Some things you know are just meant to be—but even when you do, it’s nice to get some outside affirmation. So while Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley were sure that their musical partnership was the right move at the right time, it was still welcome news when their debut Compass Records project, Before The Sun Goes Down, earned a nomination for the Best Bluegrass Album Grammy just about the time that Ickes took leave of the band he’d been in for over 20 years to make the joint venture the centerpiece of his career. And with the release of their new project, The Country Blues on July 8th the pair build on the first one’s strengths to take their unique musical conversation to an even higher level.

A virtuoso multi-instrumentalist and award winning songwriter with a distinctive voice, Molly has turned the heads of even the most seasoned industry professionals. Her lovely voice, impeccable guitar playing, and sensitive song writing make her a star on the rise.

$20/15

www.sistersfolkfestival.org

Wednesday Feb 22

Sisters Folk Festival 2017 Poster Preview Party

Sisters Gallery & Frame Shop

4:30pm

Sisters Folk Festival will unveil Dennis McGregor’s latest creation promoting the 2017 Festival on February 22 at Sisters Gallery & Frame Shop in downtown Sisters.

Festival poster artist Dennis McGregor will be on hand to unveil his latest creation. As always, Dennis has thought deeply about the image, the impression it will leave on the viewer and how it represents the Festival. Light hors d’oeuvres, wine and beer will be provided. The event is from 4:30 – 6 p.m. and open to the public. The original artwork will remain on display at Sisters Gallery and Frame Shop, along with Dennis’ other original paintings, giclee prints, and notecards.

Free

www.cascadeae.com

Thursday Feb 23

Songwriters Open Mic Night

Strictly Organic Coffee- Bond St.

6pm

Come join the open mic at Strictly Organic! Musicians, singers-songwriters, comedians, and poets all welcome. Hosted by Hal Worcester.

Original material only. Come early for sign up!

www.strictlyorganic.com

Free