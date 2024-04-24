Golf & Pickleball Tournaments to Support Sunriver Music Festival

(Graphic courtesy of Sunriver Music Festival)

Join us for two fun events to support Sunriver Music Festival: Play On! Pickleball Tournament on May 31 & June 1 and Swings fore Strings Golf Tournament on June 2!

Play On!

Pickleball Tournament

May 31-June 1, 2024

Fort Rock Park Pickleball Complex

57525 East Cascade Rd., Sunriver

Team Round-Robin Format

3 Skill Divisions for each Grouping

All Ages Welcome

Mixed Doubles will begin at 12pm on May 31

Men’s Doubles will begin at 9am on June 1

Women’s Doubles will begin at 1pm on June 1

Sunriver Music Festival is pleased to host the first annual “PLAY ON!” amateur pickleball tournament/fundraiser. We encourage players of all ages and skill levels to enjoy the beautiful surroundings of the Fort Rock Park Pickleball Complex, with its relaxed and congenial atmosphere.

Your participation will help raise funds needed to support Sunriver Music Festival and the Young Artists Scholarship Program.

Register before May 1 and save $10 ($67.50)!

Register Now

Swings fore Strings

Sunday, June 2, 2024

Woodlands Golf Course

Sunriver Resort

Join us for Swings fore Strings, benefitting the Sunriver Music Festival. Golf enthusiasts are welcome for an afternoon of games, raffles, mulligans and music… plus a good game of golf!

11am registration opens, 1pm shotgun start, scramble format

Foursome fee includes dinner and drinks

$675 per foursome

$875 per foursome + hole sponsorship

Call 541-593-1084 if you’d like to register as an individual ($175)

Register Now

2024 Summer Festival: August 10-23

Led by Artistic Director & Conductor Brett Mitchell

Sunriver Music Festival fills Central Oregon with music! In August 2024, Artistic Director & Conductor Brett Mitchell will lead world-class orchestra musicians and acclaimed soloists in a remarkable 47th season.

The Summer Festival opens August 11 at the iconic Tower Theatre in downtown Bend and closes August 23 at Sunriver Resort’s historic Great Hall. Four classical concerts, one pops concert, a brilliant solo violin recital, and a family-friendly “Discover the Symphony” concert will be presented.

The Festival season also features music education events, masterclasses and free, public chamber concerts. Many orchestra rehearsals are free and open to the public. More details coming soon…

Tickets for Patron tier members go on sale May 1; ticket sales for the public open June 1. Members have first choice of the best seats, plus receive ticket discounts, gifts, invites to special events and potential tax benefits.

More info on memberships

Season Overview | Season Brochure

Series Savings – 10% Discount

Purchase a full six-concert series of the classical concerts, pops concert and solo violin recital and save 10%!

sunrivermusic.org