Bend Art Center’s Weekend of Art

(Photo above courtesy of Bend Art Center)

Bend Art Center kicks off a new annual event, Weekend of Art, this April 26-29. Take in a variety of local art exhibits, visit the Invitational Print Fair, catch an art talk, and make art in the A6 Print Studio. Weekend of Art also includes the debut of the Bend Art Conference for artists and collectors. Most programs are free or low-cost. Find art experiences for all ages at bendartweekend.com.

The art image is by Keiko Hara of Walla Walla, one of the artists in our Invitational Print Fair. The other photo is a gallery visitor printing the walls in Bend Art Center’s interactive exhibit, Zamenhof’s Trials.