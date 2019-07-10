Wheel Fun Rentals announces bike rental delivery in the Bend area with the opening of Bend Bike Delivery by Wheel Fun Rentals. A perfect solution for both visitors and residents, Bend Bike Delivery by Wheel Fun Rentals provides the ability for customers to begin their bicycle rental directly from their hotel, resort, home or vacation rental. Biking is the most enjoyable way to explore the Bend area and now it’s more convenient than ever

Bend Bike Delivery by Wheel Fun Rentals offers delivery on multiple sizes and styles of two-wheel bikes including 21-speed bikes, seven-speed bikes, kid’s bikes and trailer attachments for groups with children! Reservations are required at least 24 hours in advance and online booking is available for added convenience. Same-day bike rentals are also available for pick-up at Wheel Fun Rentals’ Old Mill District location at 603 SW Mill A Drive in Bend. Once customers are done with their rental, they just secure the bikes and kids attachments (if applicable) with locks included as part of their rental and call Bend Bike Delivery with the location for pick up. Bend Bike Delivery takes on the responsibility of transporting and coordinating so customers can enjoy their effortless adventure.

“Bend is a cycling destination and we saw the need for a more convenient way to provide bike rentals to visitors,” said Joanie Krehbiel, owner and operator of Wheel Fun Rentals of Central Oregon. “Bend Bike Delivery is exactly what visitors need to maximize their Bend cycling adventure — it makes renting a bike a breeze!”

Bend Bike Delivery by Wheel Fun Rentals is now open for the 2019 summer season. All bike rentals are for 24-hours and include helmets and bike locks. Prices range from $25-$35 a day with multi-day rates available, plus a flat-rate $10 per order delivery fee. For more information and reservations for Bend Bike Delivery by Wheel Fun Rentals visit bikedeliverybend.com or call 541-408-4568.

wheelfunrentals.com