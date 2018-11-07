Bend Comedy presents Brandie Posey

Originally from Severna Park, Maryland, Brandie Posey is a stand up comedian, writer and producer who now calls L.A.’s comedy scene home. She has opened for the legendary punk band Against Me! and has appeared on MTV, E! and Comedy Central. She has been featured as a performer at the New York Comedy Festival, RIOT Comedy Festival, San Francisco Sketchfest, FEST in Gainesville, Bridgetown Comedy Festival, The All Jane Festival, among many others. Brandie made her feature film debut in the indie dark comedy, The Worst Year Of My Life and her first stand up record Opinion Cave debuted at #1 on iTunes and #12 on Billboard.com.

Brandie tours the country, headlining every dark corner with a microphone that will let her. She is the co-creator and host of Picture This!, the popular comedy-animation show with franchises in L.A., Portland, New York and San Francisco. At the Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre and The Hollywood Improv, Brandie co-hosts Lady to Lady alongside Barbara Gray and Tess Barker. Lady to Lady is also a celebrated weekly podcast on the Maximum Fun Podcast Network with over four million downloads and loyal fans across the world and a hit Comedy Central SnapChat series.

ELAINE JOHNSON

Elaine started performing stand up comedy several years ago, after finally crossing “Open Mic” off of her bucket list on her 35th birthday. She’s had the opportunity to work with comedians such as Kristine Levine, Kermet Apio and April Richardson. Elaine often hosts and performs at Bend Comedy shows throughout Central Oregon.

Hosted by Ryan Traughber

Special Event: Brandie Posey

When: Thursday, November 8 at 8pm

Where: Seven Nightclub – 1033 NW Bond St, Bend, Oregon 97701

Cost: $12 Online / $15 at the door http://bendcomedy.com/store/

Age: 21+

https://www.facebook.com/events/1916957141941097/