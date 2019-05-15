BendFilm Partners with Healthy Beginnings for 2019 Bendfilm Fundraiser on May 31

BendFilm will debut a short documentary produced in collaboration with Healthy Beginnings at their annual Power of Film fundraiser on Friday, May 31. The short documentary showcases how Healthy Beginnings wellness and developmental screenings for infants and young children benefit the lives of families in Central Oregon. Watch the short film trailer here.

At this annual event, BendFilm asks supporters to join them in advancing its mission of using film’s unique power to unite the community and inspire social action. This year’s recipient, Healthy Beginnings, is a nonprofit with over 20 years of service in Central Oregon. Through free comprehensive health and developmental screenings, Healthy Beginnings provides compassion and support to families so that every child enters kindergarten ready to learn, contribute and thrive. Prior collaborators in the Power of Film event are local nonprofits Oregon Adaptive Sports (OAS) in 2017 and the Bend Spay + Neuter Project in 2018. Following the Power of Film event, each collaborator used their video to expand their own fundraising and messaging efforts.

“Besides the Festival, this is our favorite event of the year,” Says, Todd Looby, executive director, BendFilm. “It’s amazing to watch how powerfully people respond to the films which celebrate the important work of our fellow nonprofits. It reinvigorates our drive to have local, great nonprofits band together while reasserting film’s unique power to tell engaging stories, inform, entertain and inspire all of us.”

“We are so grateful to BendFilm for their continued commitment to use film as a vehicle to empower and engage the community around issues that matter. Bradley captured the heart of what we do at Healthy Beginnings and created a film that is equal parts touching and inspiring.” Diane Murray-Fleck, executive director, Healthy Beginnings.

Come out and support BendFilm’s mission to strengthen Central Oregon’s cultural community through the power of film. In addition to the unveiling of the Healthy Beginnings documentary, the evening will also feature a sit-down dinner catered by Cascade Catering and beverages compliments of BigFoot Beverages and Elixir Wines.

The event will include a very unique silent auction and will feature a raffle capped at 100 tickets for a chance to win a luxury getaway trip and a raffle capped at 50 tickets for a chance to win a Hala Gear inflatable SUP.

Who: BendFilm and Healthy Beginnings

What: The Power of Film – A BendFilm Fundraiser

When: Friday, May 31, 2019 at 6:00 pm

Where: Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Central Oregon

61980 Skyline Ranch Road, Bend, OR 97703.

INDIVIDUAL TICKETS: $50, TABLE OF 8: $425

Tickets: 2019 Power of Film Fundraiser

bendfilm.org • 541-388-3378