BendOpera Unveils La Boheme

OperaBend, Cascade Chorale and Central Oregon Community College present La Boheme by Giacomo Puccini at Ridgeview Performing Arts Center March 10-11 and Madras Performing Arts Center March 12. The performance is in Italian, with English supertitles.

Ninety-five performing artists in Puccini’s melodic masterpiece will feature soloists from near and far, a children’s chorus and the Cascade Chorale performing the adult chorus. The role of Mimi will be sung by Marina Harris of San Francisco (March 10 and 12) and Kari Anne Burgess of Portland (March 11), while the role of Musetta is sung by Cristine Keever of Madras (March 10 and 12) and Jocelyn Claire-Thomas of Portland (March 11).

OperaBend fans will recognize Burgess, Thomas and Keever from past performances in The Magic Flute, Carmen, Into the Woods, Die Fledermaus and Via Lactea. The impressive cast also includes Zachary Lenox (Die Fledermaus, Carmen, Via Lactea), Sandy Naishtat (Eugene Opera) Jason Stein (The Magic Flute, Die Fledermaus, Carmen, Via Lactea), Evan Mitchell, recently featured in Maelstrom, James Knox (Les Miserables), Dan Glover (The Magic Flute, Into the Woods) and Rich Doyle (Die Fledermaus, Via Lactea).

Michael Gesme will conduct the 25-piece orchestra and Brenda Nuckton of Portland will stage direct the seventy plus performers on stage. Both the beautiful Ridgeview Performing Arts Center in Redmond and Madras Performing Arts Center are state-of-the-art theatres, the newest in Central Oregon, and the ample parking is free.