Join Us at the FREE KidZone

Calling the young and young of heart! Meet us at the second annual SFF KidZone on Saturday, September 30 at Fir Street Park for interactive art activities, live musical performances, face decorating, and fun with Smokey Bear. The event is free to the public and fun for the whole family!

Music kicks-off at 11am with The Party Animals followed by kid-friendly performances from Dennis McGregor, Fode Sylla, Porpoise Porpoise, the Outlaw Strings Club and Americana Project students, Elias Alexander, and a community dance party led by the Sweater Weather String Band.

Three-day passes and Saturday tickets sold out… Friday and Sunday tickets almost gone…

2023 Americana Song Academy

Due to some late cancellations, we still have a couple spots open for the 2023 Americana Song Academy at the beautiful House on Metolius. Join over 50 participants of all ages for the opportunity to take masterclasses on songwriting, arranging, singing, and gather in community with professional musicians. Participants receive 1:1 mentoring sessions from SFF artists and share their music in intimate song circles and open mic performances. Enroll today!

Tuition is $700/person and includes all instruction, meals and snacks. Lodging is not provided; participants may camp on site for a nominal fee or find accommodations elsewhere.

