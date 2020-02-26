Caldera News & Events

(Photo | Courtesy of Caldera)

Caldera announces exciting news, updates and upcoming events.

We’re so excited to announce that we’re hiring for Camp Caldera 2020! Each year we assemble an energetic, committed staff made up of multi-talented people prepared to create an inclusive and brave community for youth.

We’re also hiring for two year round positions, read on for more details.

Arts Center Facilities Associate

We’re looking for our next facilities associate, an integral part of our team at the Arts Center in Central Oregon. This position works to ensure efficient operation and use of Caldera’s Arts Center and surrounding land and lakefront.

Special Events & Partnerships Manager

We’re hiring in our Portland office with a new opening, special events and partnerships manager. This position will support Caldera’s development and communications efforts by building reliable partnerships and managing fundraising and community engagement events.

Check out our Jobs + Internships page for more information about all of our current opportunities.

Development & Communications Director Update

We’re excited to announce that Stephanie Prom is Caldera’s new development and communications director. She has been working for Caldera since March 2019 and has experience at the Los Angeles Philharmonic Association and Tuesday Night Project as well as in programs and teaching. Stephanie started at Caldera as our development and events manager and has been working in an increased capacity since August. Her past and recent work in development and communications provide the ideal combination of skills for refining and extending our outreach and engagement with new and existing donors, revenue streams, and communities of support.

Apply for our Residency Program

We know that many of you have been waiting quite a while to apply to Caldera’s residency program. Thank you for your patience over the past year while we focused on assessing our programs and developing a unified theory of change.

The application for 2021 residencies is OPEN now and closes May 1. You can find more information on our website, or on our facebook page. We’re excited to announce that Caldera will no longer charge application fees for our residencies.

Contact Maesie Speer, arts center programs director with any questions about the residency program or application process.

Grant Award News

Last month, the Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation awarded Caldera with a generous $5,000 grant to support our work in Central Oregon. The Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation has been a supporter of community-minded organizations for years, having awarded “more than $14 million dollars in grants to community non-profit organizations in the seven county homeland territory.” We are so thankful for their support!

Upcoming Events — Central Oregon: Open Studios

Experience the power of creativity as our February Artists in Residence share their work in the warmth of the Arts Center. Curious about our Artist in Residence program, read about it here.

Saturday, February 29, 12:30pm to 3:30pm (program begins at 1pm) at Caldera Arts Center (31500 Blue Lake Dr, Sisters, OR 97759).

