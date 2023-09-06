Darlingside — New Album + LIVE in Sisters

(Photo courtesy of All Eyes Media)

Acclaimed indie-folk quartet Darlingside will be performing at The Sisters Folk Festival on September 30-October 1 (Ticket info). The four-piece group are on tour in support of their recent album Everything Is Alive (Thirty Tigers). You can listen to the new album HERE. Everything Is Alive has received raving reviews from No Depression, Associated Press, American Songwriter, Americana Highways and others. Accolades include:

“Darlingside sings the blues with a lovely, inviting intimacy. These are songs made for bedroom headphones — good ones, not the cheap kind. ‘Everything Is Alive’ is worth the investment.” ~ Associated Press

“The layers, nuance, and multiple meanings of Darlingside’s lyrics define ‘Everything Is Alive’ every bit as much as their harmonies, lush sonic world, and complex rhythms do. With this record, they’ve created something both uniquely Darlingside and altogether new.” ~ No Depression

“…the sumptuous vibe and often enigmatic concepts combine for another distinctive offering from one of contemporary folk music’s most provocative acts.” ~ American Songwriter

Everything Is Alive was produced and recorded by the band and mixed by Tucker Martine (My Morning Jacket, Sufjan Stevens, Iron and Wine) in 2021. Darlingside’s first release was 2015’s Birds Say, which announced the band’s arrival as an eclectic, intelligent and dynamic foursome. Media across the board praised the release, including American Songwriter, Paste, Rolling Stone Country, NPR Music, The New Yorker and The Huffington Post, who called it, “…one of the great albums released this year.” Extralife followed, building the band’s fanbase and continuing to earn raves. Fish Pond Fish was released in 2020 to additional critical praise and the band shared the album with a beautifully produced series of livestreams while touring ceased during the pandemic.

Who: Darlingside

What: Sisters

PERFORMANCE

When: September 30-October 1

Where: Sisters Folk Festival

Ticket Info

sistersfolkfest.org • darlingside.com