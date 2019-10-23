Central Oregon School of Ballet Opens Ticket Sales for their Holiday Classic, The Nutcracker Ballet

The Central Oregon School of Ballet announces its 34th annual production of The Nutcracker. The longest running Nutcracker in Bend, the show has become a classic holiday tradition in Central Oregon.

New for this year, the Central Oregon School of Ballet is expanding the Nutcracker to offer a fourth show to be able to accommodate up to 4,500 attendees throughout the weekend. The show runs from December 6 through December 8 at Bend Senior High school.

The cast is comprised of over 150 dancers, ages 5-55 and includes local students and professional ballet dancers. Talented young dancers have been training for years with the ballet school and are already hard at work practicing for the Nutcracker.

All four performances will be located at the Bend Senior High School Auditorium. Friday, December 6 at 7pm

Saturday, December 7 at 3pm

Saturday, December 7 at 7pm

Sunday, December 8 at 3pm

Tickets start at $15 with special pricing for children, seniors and groups of ten or more.

centraloregonschoolofballet.com/index.php/nutcracker • 541-389-9306