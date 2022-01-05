Sunriver Nature Center & Observatory Offering Special Evening Program

(Photo | Courtesy of Sunriver Area Chamber of Commerce)

The Sunriver Nature Center & Observatory is offering a special evening program titled Telescopes: Tools of the Trade, on Thursday, January 6 at 7pm.

Join us for this program about telescopes and optics. Learn what to look for when buying telescopes and binoculars for night sky viewing. Afterwards, if the weather allows, we’ll visit the observatory to view the night sky and learn about the different technology used at Sunriver Nature Center & Observatory (SNCO). This program will take place indoors in the Pozzi Education Center. Seating is limited and masks are required.

SROA members receive a discount on this program; call 541-593-4442 to make your reservation or email sroa@snco.org .

On Saturday, January 15 or January 29, SNCO will present the Extreme Earth Family Program from 10:30am-12pm. Experience how extreme the earth can be! Together we will explore earthquakes, air pressure and glaciers through hands-on experiments.

The Sunriver Nature Center & Observatory is located at 57245 River Road in Sunriver. For more information, email to info@snco.org or call 541-593-4442.