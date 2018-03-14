Cheers to Art: The Acropolis

(Photo courtesy of Bend Art Center)

Join art historian Linda Cahall every third Wednesday of the month as Bend Art Center uncorks a fresh program on a famous artist or artist movement. Savor a fun evening as they examine the cultural and artistic influences that fueled great artists throughout history. This 90-minute program includes a slide presentation, libations, open conversation and occasional extras like live music, theatrical performances and cinema. Each month they’ll pour tastes of select wines and have recommended reading, in case you want to delve deeper into the month’s topic.

Wednesday | March 21 | 7pm

The Athenian Acropolis is an architectural complex that is generally considered to be one of the outstanding achievements of Western civilization. It holds layer upon layer of myth and history accumulating in the Parthenon, a temple to the goddess Athena, that contained exquisite sculpture from the High Classical period.

