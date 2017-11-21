Comedy for Kids Sake a Success for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Oregon

(Photo above: Peggy, DK, Steph & Mel | courtesy of J Bar J)

Big Brother Big Sisters of Central Oregon, a program of J Bar J Youth Services, recently held Comedy for Kids’ Sake at the Tower Theatre. The event, in its twentieth year, raised $70,000 to assure local kids receive a mentor and support from a BIG Brother or Sister.

Serving Central Oregon since 1994, A Big Brother or Big Sister help a youth stay on track in school, reduce risky behavior, including teen pregnancy and using alcohol or drugs, resulting in a higher graduation rate.

“Data proves mentorship works,” says Elysia Kiyija, Program Director for Big Brother Big Sisters of Central Oregon. “Seventy-five percent of kids with mentors are likely to graduate high school, 27% are less likely to use alcohol, 46% are less likely to use drugs and 63% of kids with a mentor pursue post-secondary education.”

Mentors focus on activities that promote positive school experiences for the child; good attendance, positive peer and adult relationships, and a positive attitude. Additionally, Bigs & Littles engage in all sorts of fun activities and enjoy a broad range of experiences outside of school.

This year 400 kids from Bend, Redmond, Lapine and Prineville will be matched with a mentor!

For more information on how you can support the program contact Elysia Kiyija at www.bbbsco.org .

This year 400 kids from Bend, Redmond, Lapine and Prineville will be matched with a mentor!