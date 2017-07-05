In May as part of National Historic Preservation Month, the Deschutes Historical Museum and the Deschutes Pioneers Association launched The Deschutes Memories Project. The project is designed to gather people together to share their memories about a specific place or topic in Deschutes County, and capturing those memories as oral history, as well as help with identification and gathering of photographs or ephemera. The Deschutes Memories Project’s next subject is Petersen Rock Garden.

The second Deschutes Memories Project: Petersen Rock Garden takes place on July 12 from 4-6pm at the Deschutes Historical Museum. The public is invited to sip, snack, and socialize with fellow history buffs as we share stories and memories of Peterson Rock Garden throughout the years. People are also encouraged to bring any photographs or ephemera related to Petersen’s Rock Garden history. Deschutes County Historical Society staff and volunteers will be on hand to digitize items for inclusion in the archives.

Deschutes Memories is a joint project between the Deschutes Historical Museum and the Deschutes Pioneers Association. Each Deschutes Memories Project event will focus on a specific topic relevant to the Deschutes County area. The museum is located at 129 NW Idaho Avenue in Bend.

What is historic preservation? Historic preservation means saving the story of us- the communities we cherish, the parks we love, the buildings we admire, the little stories we always share with visitors. From ancient cultures through the growth of our communities among the sagebrush, it is about saving the places, buildings, artifacts, stories and memories that preserve and enhance our story.

