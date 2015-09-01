Dyrk Godby New Signature Gallery

Multi-talented western artist Dyrk Godby has corralled some of his most exclusive artworks into a new signature gallery in downtown Sisters, featuring a distinctive collection of original oil paintings, prints, pencils and leather pieces celebrating the American West.

“I wanted to make this a high-class showcase for some of my larger pieces and never-before-seen artworks as well as some smaller pieces,” said Godby, strumming a Glen Campbell tune on his guitar outside. “A place where the art can be enjoyed under good lighting in a spacious environment and visitors can discover something different.”

In addition to Godby’s authentic signed-and-numbered prints and originals depicting the romance and roughness of the Wild West and Native Americans, his gallery is an absorbing look at cowboy culture and ranch life of a bygone era. Raised on working horse ranches in Idaho, Oregon and Nevada, this singer/songwriter’s acclaimed art captures sunset landscapes and cattle roundups with a simple honesty and stark beauty.

His striking hand-burned leather art bears the stamp of his authentic style and commitment to detail in artworks crafted from actual cow hides in sizes from six inches to nearly six feet. Godby recently completed custom saddle artwork for the Stetson Hat Company’s 150th anniversary to display in their headquarters in Texas, with Jimmy Stewart on one flap and Steve McQueen burned into the other.

“The leather art is just a different medium you don’t see very often,” he said. “I gotta keep coming up with something new. The small individual pieces are nice because people can come in and buy original art to take home for a reasonable price.”

Godby’s new working studio and gallery is a rewarding opportunity to meet and mingle with one of Central Oregon’s premier artists and learn about his artistic process and colorful inspirations.

The Dyrk Godby Gallery, 178 South Elm St., Sisters, 208-761-1493