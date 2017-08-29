End of Summer? Not Quite Yet…Enjoy Hot Night at First Friday in Bend

Downtown

Alleda Real Estate Dorothy Holmes of Tall Girl Studio, Art in the Atrium, Franklin Crossing Kathleen Keliher and Patty Freeman Martin, EverBank SageBrushers artists Barbara Alford and John Runnels, Mockingbird Gallery Off the Beaten Path artists Dan Chen and Romona Youngquist, Northsoles High Desert Art League features Kaleidoscope, Oxford Hotel Seasons of the Earth by Sondra Holtzman, Peterson/Roth Gallery Summer Exhibition featuring Christian Burchard and Korey Gulbrandson, Red Chair Gallery Stephanie Stanley, Julia Kennedy, Joanie Callen, Sage Custom Framing and Gallery Leigh Anne Boy

Old Mill District

Bend Art Center Lunar, Desperado Boutique Barbara Slater, Lubbesmeyer Studio & Gallery fiber and paint, Tumalo Art Company Langford Barksdale Color Playground

Alleda Real Estate

25 NW Minnesota Ave., Suite 1

www.alledarealestate.com

Dorothy Holmes of Tall Girl Studio has been painting most of her life. She was lucky enough to travel around this country and others growing up with parents who showed her the beauty of nature and now transfers that beauty and the love of birds onto canvas. Sometimes her birds and other creatures will be sitting alone and sometimes you’ll find them nestled into a woman’s hair. Dorothy is known for her contemporary abstract landscapes featuring vivid colors and unique textures. Dorothy is very proud to be featured in the HGTV series that was shot here in Bend and to represent Oregon in A Women’s Perspective, a fine art gallery show in New York during last March’s women’s history month. www.tallgirlstudio.etsy.com .

Art in the Atrium, Franklin Crossing

550 NW Franklin St.

Featuring paintings by Kathleen Keliher and Patty Freeman Martin. Keliher, recognized for her vivid pastel and oil landscapes, adds other mediums in the current show. She uses gessobord, claybord and aluminum surfaces painted with mixtures of graphite, charcoal, gesso, ink and oil. She continues depicting Central Oregon scenes, but new mediums offer a visual variety.

Keliher’s former pastels, growing large in scale, became somewhat unmanageable with the required glass. Oil seemed a natural shift. Yet, continuing her devotion to drawing and line, she began using graphite, charcoal and ink to draw the formative images. Early Morning Rushes, Keliher used transparent gesso to depict water with the other mediums to depict the colorful plants, upright

and in motion.

Freeman Martin introduces new directions in her art. Using subject matter reflective of living and working on a horse ranch in Central Oregon, the artist began to depart from her minimally structured, expressionistic renderings of endearing cowboys and running horses drawn in outline filled with bright color. She notes that these “line and patterns of low relief…narrate how I see and feel the natural world.” This work freezes time to symbolize her perception of a current event in process.

The artist creates a rather expressionless image, an abstraction of and distancing from the actual subject. Thus, Freeman Martin shifts from a more playful to a more serious, reflective depiction of her subject.

During First Friday, Noi Thai serves wine and appetizers and Jack Krouscup leads his trio with Mark Harwin on bass and Rick Homer on trumpet. Harwin and Homer recently moved from New York and Portland, respectively. Billye Turner, art consultant (billyeturner@bendnet.com), organizes art events for Franklin Crossing with info at 503-780-2828.

Bend Art Center

550 SW Industrial Way, Ste. 180

541-330-8759, bendartcenter.org

Lunar thru September. Identically-sized moon prints and drawings—each made by a different local or regional artist—wrap around the gallery, creating an ethereal environment. Each work creatively mines a different aspect of the moon, from its abstract surfaces to world myth and symbolism. Juried by Patricia Clark, this exhibit features two Oregon book artists. Free admission. On display Mon-Fri 10-7pm, Sat 10-6pm, Sun 12-5pm.

City Walls at City Hall

710 NW Wall St., www.bendoregon.gov/abc

City Walls at City Hall, an arts initiative of the City of Bend Arts, Beautification and Culture Commission, exhibition features a show entitled Artists Who Teach. Several local middle school, high school and college educators are featured, presenting works in a variety of media. Thru September.

COSAS NW

115 NW Minnesota Ave., 512-289-1284

Mexican folk art, Latin American textiles and David Marsh furniture.

desperado a boutique

Old Mill District, 330 SW Powerhouse Dr.

541-749-9980

Featuring Bend artist Barbara Slater who is inspired by the “out west” way of life and cowboy culture with a touch of city glitz. Painting oils with energy and spirit, this artist’s pigmentation is rich and succulent, while her brushwork is bold and responsive.

www.barbaraslater.com.

EverBank

5 NW Minnesota Ave.

SageBrushers artists Barbara Alford and John Runnels. Barbara works primarily in pastel but also in oils and mixed media. Her paintings reflect both the mountainous region of Central Oregon and the desert west. Viewers find a definite western attitude reflecting both regions in her work.

John works in oils and sometimes acrylics. Growing up, he spent a lot of time hunting and fishing and has always felt aspens and the mountains are very spiritual. He uses vivid colors to express his feelings.

Feather’s Edge Finery

113 NW Minnesota Ave. 541-306-3162, www.thefeathersedge.com

Featuring functional, well crafted, handmade goods from Bend and beyond. We always have fun, new items featured for First Friday. Featuring Dorothy Holmes original art ranging from contemporary acrylics to unique bird paintings using acrylics and India ink.

Jeffrey Murray Photography

118 NW Minnesota Ave., 541-325-6225, www.jeffreymurrayphotography.com

Features American landscape and fine art images captured by Bend nature photographer, Jeffrey Murray. Visit and enjoy a visual adventure of illuminating light and captivating panoramas from scenes in Central Oregon and across

North America.

John Paul Designs Custom Jewelry + Signature Series

1006 NW Bond St.,www.johnpauldesigns.com

Specializing in unique, one of a kind wedding and engagement rings in a variety of metals.

Junque in Bloom

50 SE Scott St.

SageBrushers artists Terry Solini and Linda Shelton. After a career in telecommunication, Terry is now continuing his artistic journey full time. He enjoys working with acrylic and oils to portray on canvas a visual diary created from memories of places visited, lives touched and nature enjoyed.

Linda spent 30 years as a flight attendant but during that time kept experimenting with different art media. From her youth, Linda has been intrigued with how to transfer images, whether real or imaginary, from the mind’s eye to paper. She explores all media in many projects from cork boards to chairs for charity and everything in between.

Karen Bandy Design Jeweler

25 NW Minnesota Ave., Ste. 5, 541-388-0155, www.karenbandy.com

Tucked between Thump coffee and Alleda Real Estate, Karen Bandy a Central Oregon national/international award-winning jewelry designer, specializing in custom design in downtown Bend since 1987. Her designs are bold, fun and very wearable. Bandy is also an abstract painter.

Open Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday 11:30-5, First Fridays and by appointment at other times.

Kapok Collective

115 NW Minnesota Ave., 541-701-9752, www.shopkapok.com

Featuring Erin Prull of Bend, a self-taught artist. She works primarily with acrylic paints, often incorporating her love of batiks and other textiles, creating a unique mixed-media result. She uses bright bold colors in her work and is often drawn to adding gold leaf accents. Her current work includes a variety of Mexican folk art inspired by yearly trips to Mexico. “I love the richness of the Mexican culture with all of its intense colors and images. It all feels so alive to me! I try to capture that aliveness in my paintings and hope that others can feel a sense of it in my work.”

Erin sells her original canvas paintings as well as giclee reproductions mounted on cradled birch panels. Her work can be found and purchased also on her Etsy site.

Layor Art + Supply

1000 NW Wall St., Ste 110

541-322-0421, www.layorart.com

Sarah Helen More an abstract oil painter, inspired by textile designs.

Lost Season Supply Co.

635 NW Colorado Ave., 541-639-2013

Featuring Lori LaBissoniere who carves lines on her work surfaces much in the way she surfs and shreds, working with and passionately respecting the mountain and coastal landscapes she plays in. Spirited, yet strong, her works create vivid environments that echo the physical beauty in which she revels; while at the same time, her brush filters that beauty through her uniquely stylized

lens. www.driftawake.com.

Lubbesmeyer Studio & Gallery

Old Mill District, second story loft

541-330-0840, www.lubbesmeyer.com

The Lubbesmeyer twins offer a range of work created in fiber and paint. Through the twins’ collaborative process, they distill literal imagery into vivid blocks of color and texture, creating an abstracted view of their surroundings. Working studio / gallery open Tuesday thru Saturday.

Mockingbird Gallery

869 NW Wall St., 541-388-2107

www.mockingbird-gallery.com

Off the Beaten Path features artists Dan Chen and Romona Youngquist. Meet the artists, sip some wine and enjoy Rich Hurdle and Friends. Dairy Queen Cher will be here to hand out her locally- made cheese samples.

Chen depicts his love of wildlife in his beautiful bronzes. He uses the lost wax method in casting in combination with a method that uses a fine ceramic shell to ensure the finest detail.

Technically self-taught, Youngquist attributes nature as one of her most valuable teachers. She likes to trick the eye, using muted colors and blurred contours painted softly. She uses sand paper, rags and anything else unconventional in her paintings. Her studio overlooks flourishing vineyards and ever-changing skies for which she is known.

Northsoles

800 NW Wall St., viviart70@gmail.com

The artists of the High Desert Art League features Kaleidoscope. This diverse exhibit has works of art which include scenes of rock climbers and horse riders in oils by Joren Traveller and Jean Requa Lubin, birds and landscapes painted with watercolor by Vivian Olsen and Jacqueline Newbold, abstracts by Dee McBrien-Lee done with acrylics, Barbara Slater’s animal portraits in oil and Janice Rhodes’ figures created with hot wax–called encaustic.

View all their artwork at www.highdesertartleague.com.

Oxford Hotel

10 NW Minnesota Ave., 541-382-8436

Seasons of the Earth featuring acrylic paintings by Sondra Holtzman thru October 25. The artist will attend the champagne opening on First Friday, September 1.

Holtzman, fond of discarded gadgets discovered in deserted places, often visits ghost towns. Retrieving such abandoned finds serves her concern for the environment, revitalizing the life of unwanted items. Among the recovered trash/treasures were rust covered tools and objects found near Shaniko in Central Oregon. The artist memorializes these interesting remnants of the area’s early 1900s wool shipping center in her rust prints currently on exhibit.

She transforms these objects into intriguing artwork by combining the rust produced by the alchemy of natural elements with tannic acid. Over time, the acid transfers a ghost image of the rusted object to a prepared surface with the result of a one-of-a-kind piece of art— an image impossible to duplicate.

Her art career includes attending the Rhode Island School of Design and the California School of Arts and Crafts as well as working in San Francisco as a freelance designer creating artwork for Nike and Delta Airlines. The noted 1000 Artist Journal Pages and Signatures: The Art Journal Collection (Somerset Studio) published her work.

The Oxford lobby exhibition is open all hours. Billye Turner, art consultant, coordinates the hotel’s exhibition schedule with info at 503-780-2828,

billyeturner@bendnet.com.

Peterson/Roth Gallery

206 NW Oregon Ave, Ste. 1,

541-633-7148, thegallery@petersonroth.com, www.petersonroth.com

Summer Exhibition featuring Christian Burchard and Korey Gulbrandson. New work by current and new artists. So come on down for wine and cheese and a gallery filled with fresh art, right below Silverado.

Starting as an apprentice to furniture makers, Burchard quickly turned his attention to woodturning. His wood of choice is Pacific Madrone burl because as it dries, it warps, allowing the wood to take its own shape.

Gulbrandson starts each piece with a hand-crafted wood canvas and evolves with an accumulation of layers, manipulating wax and various mediums. Using a torch and carving tools Korey scribes and removes the layers. This technique creates an exciting plane of texture and color.

Premiere Property Group

1133 NW Wall Street, Ste. 104, 541-241-6860

Featuring Kerry Crank, originally from Wisconsin and attended the University of Wisconsin at Waukesha and Milwaukee majoring in fine arts. She specialized in watercolor and pen and ink and was commissioned to do paintings from Connecticut to California. She says, “I have found out that finishing a painting is the hardest part. It is difficult to tell whether you should just sign off and put the brush down, or continue to work on the piece. In 2012 I started free-form sculpture in clay. Three dimensional work is totally different than oil painting, and it takes a much longer to create one piece versus a single oil painting.”

Red Chair Gallery

103 NW Oregon Ave.

541-306-3176, www.redchairgallerybend.com

September’s focus is on the colors of change which are reflected in the works of the

following member artists.

Stephanie Stanley’s current Saphira collection of scarves, infinity cowls and ponchos takes her handweaving in a new color and style direction. She continues to weave scarves, shawls, ponchos and other garments always with the woman who wears them in mind.

Julia Kennedy creates beautiful wearable jewelry using beads, leather and all sorts of embellishments. Each piece is lovingly crafted and the delicate beadwork reflects and sparkles with magical light .

Joanie Callen uses the traditional Italian method of mosaic for her mirrors and whimsical creatures. Each piece is painstakingly created using a variety of glass including dichroic, mirrored and individually fused glass pieces that Callen creates in her kiln.

Sage Custom Framing and Gallery

834 NW Brooks Street, 541-382-5884, www.sageframing-gallery.com

The impressionistic oil paintings of local artist Leigh Anne Boy thru September. Leigh Anne works both in her studio and on location (plein air) with her main focus on capturing the mood and atmosphere of the landscape. She likes to emphasize color and shape in her compositions. Many of her paintings depict places she’s lived and traveled to, thus making them records of memories and experiences during her lifetime. Reflecting on these snapshots of her life, Leigh Anne can look back and get a sense of maturing

over time.

Townshend’s Bend Teahouse

835 NW Bond St., Carissa Glenn, 541-312-2001, Carissa@Townshendstea.com

Featuring Galactic Fantasia, ink and watercolor, by aspiring illustrator Katie Culberston, who has been a Bendite for over a decade. Working with ink and watercolor Culbertson grasps the vibrancy and versatility of both media and expresses mood and style in her artwork focused on fantasy, and particularly fantasy involving outer space.

Tumalo Art Company Old Mill District,

www.tumaloartco.com, 541-385-9144

Langford Barksdale opens at Tumalo Art Co. with new works building on her Color Playground abstract series.

Raised in the interior design world of Nashville Tennessee, but most recently from Aspen Colorado, Langford spent her childhood surrounded by luxurious fabrics and wallpaper patterns. She attended Rhode Island School of Design, graduated from University of Georgia and did post graduate work in Italy, inspired by the art and architecture or Europe. Langford brings a energetic marks and unique color sense to her abstracts, with both large, feature size and small paintings, as well as playful, stylized figurative work in oil and acrylic.

Tumalo Art Co. is an artist-run gallery in the heart of the Old Mill District, open 7 days a week.

The Wine Shop

55 NW Minnesota Avenue

SageBrusher artists Peggy Ogburn, Michelle Oberg and Jennifer Ware-Kempcke. Peggy loves flowers and those are her favorite subjects. She works with transparent water colors emphasizing negative painting on her backgrounds.

Michelle works in watercolor, pastels, Chinese brush and acrylic. Her subjects are landscapes, portraits and some abstract. She likes to try new mediums and methods and says the learning process never stops.

Jennifer likes to portray the beauty of Oregon in watercolor, pastels and acrylics. She blends color and form to create glowing landscapes with her reverence for the high desert.