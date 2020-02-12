Former Teacher from Pennsylvania Writes Inspirational Novel That Takes Place in Bend

(Photo | Courtesy of Michelle Davis)

Lululemon, located in the Old Mill, will host a party to celebrate the release of Learning to Bend, the debut novel by Michelle Davis, on Friday, February 21 from 5-7pm.

The book was just released on February 10 and is available for purchase on Amazon and other major online book retailers. Limited-edition custom jewelry by designer Justicia Jewelry will also be on hand to commemorate the event.

Learning to Bend is the story of Jenna Moore, a young woman from Boston who is about to marry “the perfect man.” However, after discovering the reality of her fiancé’s controlling nature, Jenna makes the radical decision to leave her relationship, as well as her safe, predictable life in Boston, and move in with her best friend who lives in the adventurous mountain town of Bend.

Meanwhile, long before the sun shines on the Sisters, Jackson Tait commences his stringent 4:30am morning routine. Punishing himself with a workout that rivals those from his Navy SEAL days, he drives himself further and further, pushing himself farther and farther, in hopes of forgetting. Yet, as he wipes the sweat from his face, his fingers caress that scar, and he knows certain memories will last forever.

Through taking risks in life, career and love, Jenna realizes that the one thing that has been holding her back is also what she’s most afraid to let go of. It’s when she is finally able to trust in herself that she discovers her true identity and learns to bend.

About the Author

After graduating with a B.S. in Finance from Lehigh University, Davis began her career in the banking industry. However, she quickly became discontent and felt the need to make a difference in the lives of others, prompting her to reevaluate her career path. She then began a masters’ program in education at St. Joseph’s University. Her multi-leveled career in education has ranged from elementary schools to college classrooms to working with families as an independent college admissions consultant.

Then, after meeting author Amy Impellizzeri, Davis enrolled in Impellizzeri’s workshop and began writing. Through her blog, elevate, David hopes to inspire her readers to shift their perspectives and welcome change as they realize their life purpose.

Today, Davis and her husband enjoy visiting their sons in Boston and spending time in Bend.

To learn more about Michelle and how to elevate your life, visit michellemdavis.net.

To view the trailer and download the first chapter, visit learningtobend.com

For more information, please contact Michelle at: michellemdavis1@me.com

lululemon.com • michellemdavis.net