Free Lift Tickets, 500 Mod Pizza Vouchers with Food Donation this Friday at Hoodoo

Hoodoo Ski Area will offer free lift tickets this Friday, April 19, for guests who donate a minimum of three non-perishable food items. In addition, the first 500 guests will receive a voucher redeemable for a free 11-inch pizza from MOD Pizza locations in Oregon and Vancouver, Wash. Guests can also enter to win a custom-made snowboard by Deviation Ski & Snowboard Works featuring the logos of The Giving Plate, MOD Pizza and Hoodoo Ski Area.

All food donations go to The Giving Plate in Bend, which has distributed more than 3.4 million pounds of food to those in need in Central Oregon since 2010. MOD Pizza also has a history of giving back to the community, including distributing hundreds of thousand meals with employees and volunteers.

Hoodoo’s ski slopes will be open 9am-4pm April 19-21 to conclude the 2018-19 season. Hoodoo will also offer all season pass holders one free adult lift ticket for a friend to use April 19-21 (one free lift ticket per day, same-day use only). Hoodoo’s season pass sale also ends this Sunday, April 21, with passes available to purchase in person, by phone at 541-822-3799 and at skihoodoo.com.

For current conditions at Hoodoo, call the Hoodoo Snow Phone at 541-822-3337 or check out Hoodoo’s weather page. Operations and mountain status will change as more snow falls. Guests can also sign up for the Hoodoo email newsletter at bit.ly/HoodooEmail and follow updates on Hoodoo’s official Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages.

skihoodoo.com