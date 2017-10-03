Get ‘Lost’ with CTC!

Coming off of its raucous and imaginative season opener, Peter and the Starcatcher, CTC is now bringing Neil Simon’s Tony and Pulitzer Prize winning classic Lost in Yonkers to life. Opening October 6.

Set in 1942, this emotionally rich dramedy, centers around two teenage brothers, Jay and Arty, as their father, Eddie, leaves them to live temporarily with their stern grandmother. They are left to contend with a fascinating and compelling array of characters all the while adjusting to their new lives in this strange place called Yonkers.

Rick Jenkins makes his CTC directorial debut with this memory play that was called “one of Simon’s most impressive and funniest plays” by the New York Daily News. This production features local talents of:

Arty- Craig Chisholm

Jay- Jared Cohen

Bella- Kate Andrews

Grandma- Nancy Scher

Louie- David DaCosta

Gert- Laura Lee Coffman

Eddie- Brady Bedsworth

Lost in Yonkers opens October 6 and plays Thursdays-Sundays until October 22.

For Tickets: CascadesTheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.