New Perspective for May

Listen to your inner voice on the 1st and you will realize there is a big transformation happening. Say “Yes” to something new on the 4th as opportunities present themselves. The Full Moon on the 5th is intense and emotional and will ask you to be honest with yourself. Something from the past could touch your heart on the 7th and you might consider letting go. Unexpected changes on the 9th will show you that a decision is coming soon.

Decisions on the 12th are necessary and will make a big difference. Trust your heart on the 13th and get ready for an important conversation in the near future. Take a leap of faith on the 15th and it will start a series of changes. Make a note to yourself as you approach the New Moon on the 19th.

A fresh approach after the 21st could feel awkward and you may need to give yourself a pep talk in order to continue. Slow down a little near the 23rd and realize you need to take your time. Changes in your relationships on the 26th are encouraging and you need to believe what is happening. Worrying is undermining on the 28th so remind yourself that you can make the necessary changes. Have faith in your choices.

