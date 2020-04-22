Happy Earth Day! Experience the High Desert Museum Display from Home

(Photo | Pexels)

The High Desert Museum may be closed at the moment, but for a beautiful array of photos and videos of early spring in the high desert, check out the museum’s virtual “field trip” display today.

The field trip is narrated by Curator of Wildlife Jon Nelson, and contains vibrant photos, descriptions and videos in celebration of the 50th Earth Day.

This display is both educational and beautiful. There are sections pertaining to the change of seasons in the high desert, raptors, Fort Rock, Picture Rock Pass, Summer Lake and much more. To view the field trip, please click here: storymaps.arcgis.com/stories.

highdesertmuseum.org