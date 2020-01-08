High Desert Chamber Music Announces that Applications are Now Available for Master Class with Award-Winning Calder Quartet

(The Calder Quartet | Photo Courtesy of High Desert Chamber Music)

High Desert Chamber Music has announced that applications are available to perform in a Master Class with members of the award-winning Calder Quartet. The class will be open to violinists, violists and cellists. This event will be held at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Central Oregon on Thursday, February 13 from 5:00-7:00pm, and will be free and open to the public. It is offered in partnership with the American String Teachers Association of Oregon.

“Showcasing exceptionally talented students from around Oregon is one of the highlights of our educational outreach,” says Executive Director Isabelle Senger. “This is the fourth year we have partnered with the Oregon chapter of the American String Teachers Association, and we are honored to collaborate with this nationally recognized organization.”

Winners of the prestigious 2014 Avery Fisher Career Grant, the Calder Quartet performs a broad range of repertoire at an exceptional level, always striving to channel and fulfill the composer’s vision. The quartet regularly conducts master classes and has taught at the Colburn School, Oberlin School, Juilliard School, Cleveland Institute of Music, University of Cincinnati College Conservatory and USC Thornton School of Music.

Applications for violinists, violists and cellists who wish to perform in the class are available on the High Desert Chamber Music website. The deadline to apply is Friday, January 17, 2020. Students and teachers do not have to be ASTA members in order to apply. In addition, all students who submit an application will receive complimentary admission to attend the Calder Quartet’s performance on Friday evening at the Tower Theatre.

High Desert Chamber Music’s mission is to bring world-class chamber music and musicians to Central Oregon. Now in its 12th season, HDCM presents an acclaimed series of classical chamber music concerts, ranging from piano duos to string sextets. As the premier and leading chamber music organization in the region, HDCM offers an exciting roster of professional performing artists. Tickets for all events are available through HDCM online, by phone or in person at the office in Downtown Bend.

HDCM 2019-20 title sponsors include Mission Building and Renovation, Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott, German Master Tech, Miller Lumber, Hayden Homes, Pine Tavern Restaurant and Newstalk KBND and 101.7 Radio. Additional support is provided by the Tower Theatre Foundation, BendBroadband and Tracy Lynn Photography.

Link to Master Class application: forms.gle/CwnHEJrdWo487kBA7

Admission to the class is free. The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Central Oregon is located at 61980 Skyline Ranch Road in Bend. For more information, call 541.306.3988, email to info@highdesertchambermusic.com or drop by the office at 961 NW Brooks St. in Downtown Bend.

