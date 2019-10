(Photo / Courtesy High Desert Museum)

This Saturday, October 5, grab the family and make your way to the 1904 Miller Family Ranch. It’s Harvest Festival time. Your family can help our family collect potatoes, press fresh apples, churn butter and much more. Find out what harvest season is all about.

HARVEST FESTIVAL

Saturday, October 5

11am-3pm

FREE with Museum admission

Museum is located at 59800 South Highway 97, Bend

highdesertmuseum.org/events/harvest-festival/