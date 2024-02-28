Wreckless Strangers & Jennifer Hartswick Band Bring Funk, Soul, Rock, Rhythm & Blues to the Pacific Northwest

(Wreckless Strangers and Jennifer Hartswick Band | Photo courtesy of Wreckless Strangers)

Wreckless Strangers return to the Pacific Northwest as the support act for powerhouse trumpeter and vocalist Jennifer Hartswick. The Wreckless Strangers will bring their unique blend of blues, R&B, Americana, and rock to the stage as they kick off the shows at Humboldt Brews in Arcata, California on March 19; Volcanic Theatre in Bend on March 21; The Get Down in Portland, Oregon on March 22 and High Dive in Seattle, Washington on March 23. Jennifer Hartswick will keep the night going with her spontaneous, joyful, and contagious natural charisma.

Hailing from the Bay Area, Wreckless Strangers is a tight-knit collective of six sought-after session musicians whose journey together began in 2016 as an informal jam session. Fast forward seven years, the band has released three original albums and performed countless captivating shows in legendary venues and popular music festivals in the San Francisco Bay Area like The Fillmore, Sweetwater Music Hall, The Independent, Hardly Strictly Bluegrass, Sound Summit, Union Street Festival, and more.

Jennifer Hartswick is one of the most exciting performers in music today. She exudes confidence and joy and brings her own refreshing spirit to the stage every time she performs. Jennifer’s music is honest, soulful and comes with a maturity far beyond her years. Hartswick is an original member of the Trey Anastasio Band and has recorded/shared the stage with Herbie Hancock, Phish, Christian McBride, Tom Petty, Aaron Neville, Carlos Santana, The Rolling Stones, Big Gigantic, Dave Matthews and countless others.

Wreckless Strangers features Amber Morris on vocals, David Noble on lead guitar and vocals, Joshua Zucker on bass, Austin de Lone on keys and vocals, Mick Hellman on drums and vocals, and Rob Anderson on guitar. Members of Wreckless Strangers have worked with Elvis Costello, Miley Cyrus, Peter Rowan, Bonnie Raitt, Boz Scaggs, The Fabulous Thunderbirds, Poor Man’s Whiskey, Laurie Lewis, and more! Their latest EP, Orange Sky Dream, was produced by four-time Grammy Award-winning engineer/producer Dave Way and is available on all music streaming platforms and at upcoming shows. Fans can visit WrecklessStrangers.com and follow the band on social media to catch the latest updates.

Wreckless Strangers @ Volcanic Theatre Pub (supporting Jennifer Hartswick)

Thursday, March 21, Doors open: 7pm.; Show: 8pm

Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Dr., Bend

volcanictheatre.com • 541-323-1881

Tickets: $20 • tixr.com

WrecklessStrangers.com