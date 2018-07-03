(Photo by Bridget Baker)

Pianist Hunter Noack presents Central Oregon concerts on tour of 22 classical performances in the great outdoors of Oregon and Southern Washington

Pianist and native Oregonian, Hunter Noack performs on a ninefoot Steinway grand piano at 22 spectacular landscapes across Oregon and Southern Washington as part of the outdoor concert series IN A LANDSCAPE: Classical Music in the Wild (IAL), including five Central Oregon concerts in partnership with Central Oregon Visitors Association, High Desert Museum, and Sunriver Music Festival. Noack transports the piano on a trailer that acts as a stage. To meet the acoustical challenges of performing in the wild, music is transmitted via wireless headphones giving concertgoers freedom to explore the landscape. In Central Oregon, Noack performs at PLAYA at Summer Lake, The Suttle Lodge at Suttle Lake, Smith Rock State Park (the first concert ever permitted on these public lands), on the Meadows Golf Course at Sunriver Resort, and in the caldera at Fort Rock State Natural Area.

Hunter Noack was raised in Sunriver. His father worked for several years as Golf Pro on both the Meadows and Woodlands Golf Courses, while his mother served as Executive Director of the Sunriver Music Festival. Hunter’s development as a classical musician was funded for over ten years by scholarships from Sunriver Music Festival’s Young Artist Scholarship program.

Noack now has an active international solo career and also tours as a guest artist with Portland-based band, Pink Martini. These concerts are a celebration of the many threads that have woven together to make this event possible in the high desert beauty of Central Oregon.

Hunter Noack will be joined throughout the tour by a rotating roster of special guest performers, including Poet Laureate of Oregon Kim Stafford, pianist JeanDavid Coen, guitarist Aaron LargetCaplan, pianist Thomas M. Lauderdale (Pink Martini), cellist Pansy Chang (Pink Martini), violinist Nicholas Crosa (Pink Martini), Members of Eugene Symphony Orchestra, and Sunriver Music Festival Young Artists Program to perform music of Grieg, Liszt, Beethoven, Debussy, Chopin, and Cage.

Partners and sponsors include: Central Oregon Visitors Association, Sunriver Music Festival, All Classical Portland, the official IAL media sponsor, Jordan Schnitzer Family Foundation, Regional Arts & Culture Council, MIXhalo, Stoller Family Estate, High Desert Museum, PLAYA at Summer Lake, Confluence Project, Oregon State Parks, GreenWood Resources, Lewis & Clark Timberlands, Willamette University, PGE, Pendleton Woolen Mills, University of Oregon, Ikram LLC, the Hooter Fund of the Oregon Community Foundation, Lake County Cultural Trust, David Brown, and Townshend’s Brew Dr. Kombucha.

IN A LANDSCAPE: Classical Music in the Wild

Tickets: $10$

75, varies by location. Reservations required.

For ticket reservations, or for more information, please visit inalandscape.org.

2018 Schedule

June 16 Cape Disappointment State Park, Ilwaco, WA

July 21 The Shire, Washougal, WA

July 22 The Shire, Washougal, WA

July 24 Bonneville Lock & Dam

July 28 Timothy Lake, Cove Day Use Area

July 29 Milo McIver State Park 50 th Anniversary Celebration

Aug 3 PLAYA at Summer Lake

Aug 7 Wilson Ranches Retreat, Fossil

Aug 9 Wallowa Lake State Park

Aug 11 Sumpter Valley Gold Dredge

Aug 15 The Suttle Lodge

Aug 18 Government Rock

Sept 1 Lewis & Clark Timberlands, Cannon Beach

Sept 2 Orenco Woods Nature Park, Hillsboro

Sept 3 Stoller Family Estate, Dayton

Sept 5 Smith Rock State Park, Terrebonne

Sept 6 Sunriver Resort

Sept 8 Fort Rock State Natural Area

Sept 9 Willamette University @ Zena

Sept 11 Mount Pisgah Arboretum, Eugene

Sept 12 Baker Bay Park, Dorena

Sept 15 Alvord Desert

www.inalandscape.org