(Photo by Bridget Baker)
Pianist Hunter Noack presents Central Oregon concerts on tour of 22 classical performances in the great outdoors of Oregon and Southern Washington
Pianist and native Oregonian, Hunter Noack performs on a ninefoot Steinway grand piano at 22 spectacular landscapes across Oregon and Southern Washington as part of the outdoor concert series IN A LANDSCAPE: Classical Music in the Wild (IAL), including five Central Oregon concerts in partnership with Central Oregon Visitors Association, High Desert Museum, and Sunriver Music Festival. Noack transports the piano on a trailer that acts as a stage. To meet the acoustical challenges of performing in the wild, music is transmitted via wireless headphones giving concertgoers freedom to explore the landscape. In Central Oregon, Noack performs at PLAYA at Summer Lake, The Suttle Lodge at Suttle Lake, Smith Rock State Park (the first concert ever permitted on these public lands), on the Meadows Golf Course at Sunriver Resort, and in the caldera at Fort Rock State Natural Area.
Hunter Noack was raised in Sunriver. His father worked for several years as Golf Pro on both the Meadows and Woodlands Golf Courses, while his mother served as Executive Director of the Sunriver Music Festival. Hunter’s development as a classical musician was funded for over ten years by scholarships from Sunriver Music Festival’s Young Artist Scholarship program.
Noack now has an active international solo career and also tours as a guest artist with Portland-based band, Pink Martini. These concerts are a celebration of the many threads that have woven together to make this event possible in the high desert beauty of Central Oregon.
Hunter Noack will be joined throughout the tour by a rotating roster of special guest performers, including Poet Laureate of Oregon Kim Stafford, pianist JeanDavid Coen, guitarist Aaron LargetCaplan, pianist Thomas M. Lauderdale (Pink Martini), cellist Pansy Chang (Pink Martini), violinist Nicholas Crosa (Pink Martini), Members of Eugene Symphony Orchestra, and Sunriver Music Festival Young Artists Program to perform music of Grieg, Liszt, Beethoven, Debussy, Chopin, and Cage.
Partners and sponsors include: Central Oregon Visitors Association, Sunriver Music Festival, All Classical Portland, the official IAL media sponsor, Jordan Schnitzer Family Foundation, Regional Arts & Culture Council, MIXhalo, Stoller Family Estate, High Desert Museum, PLAYA at Summer Lake, Confluence Project, Oregon State Parks, GreenWood Resources, Lewis & Clark Timberlands, Willamette University, PGE, Pendleton Woolen Mills, University of Oregon, Ikram LLC, the Hooter Fund of the Oregon Community Foundation, Lake County Cultural Trust, David Brown, and Townshend’s Brew Dr. Kombucha.
IN A LANDSCAPE: Classical Music in the Wild
Tickets: $10$
75, varies by location. Reservations required.
For ticket reservations, or for more information, please visit inalandscape.org.
2018 Schedule
June 16 Cape Disappointment State Park, Ilwaco, WA
July 21 The Shire, Washougal, WA
July 22 The Shire, Washougal, WA
July 24 Bonneville Lock & Dam
July 28 Timothy Lake, Cove Day Use Area
July 29 Milo McIver State Park 50 th Anniversary Celebration
Aug 3 PLAYA at Summer Lake
Aug 7 Wilson Ranches Retreat, Fossil
Aug 9 Wallowa Lake State Park
Aug 11 Sumpter Valley Gold Dredge
Aug 15 The Suttle Lodge
Aug 18 Government Rock
Sept 1 Lewis & Clark Timberlands, Cannon Beach
Sept 2 Orenco Woods Nature Park, Hillsboro
Sept 3 Stoller Family Estate, Dayton
Sept 5 Smith Rock State Park, Terrebonne
Sept 6 Sunriver Resort
Sept 8 Fort Rock State Natural Area
Sept 9 Willamette University @ Zena
Sept 11 Mount Pisgah Arboretum, Eugene
Sept 12 Baker Bay Park, Dorena
Sept 15 Alvord Desert