Prepare for Evening Traffic Delays in Redmond, Deschutes County Fair August 3-7

Fair goers are encouraged to arrive early to avoid traffic delays during the Deschutes County Fair, especially for evening concerts.

The County, ODOT and the City of Redmond will control traffic from 8:30pm to 11:30pm Wednesday through Saturday to keep vehicles moving as they exit the Fair & Expo Center.

The Yew Avenue Interchange off-ramps will be closed during these times so fair goers can safely and make their way home.

For questions or additional information, please contact Chris Doty, Deschutes County Road Department Director at 541-322-7105 or chris.doty@deschutes.org.

