Jackson Michelson Performing at Oregon Spirit Distillers

(Jackson Michelson | Photo courtesy of Nashville Music Media)

Signed to a label and publishing deal with Curb Records, Jackson Michelson recently released his new single One At A Time, as well as a video to go along with it. He has several more planned releases this summer, including a radio release — all while he promotes his music playing an average of 200 shows per year, including playing at Oregon Spirit Distillers on June 30.

Recently Curb Records released his highly-anticipated new single One At A Time. Written by Michelson, Justin Ebach (Brett Young, Mitchell Tenpenny) and Steven Dale Jones (Jordan Davis, Diamond Rio), the track is the first taste of what’s to come from the rising singer/songwriter. Fans who purchase the new single will also be treated to the light-hearted official music video.

“‘One At A Time’ is all about living in the moment and soaking up life as it happens,” says Michelson. “I met my wife in high school. Since then, I’ve tried my best to take it all in… I wake up each day trying to enjoy every minute of that day and show my girl how much I love her. I did my best to portray that in this song.”

After years on the road averaging over 200 shows per year, the Portland, Oregon native released SiriusXM The Highway hit, The Good Life — which ultimately lead to a record deal with Curb. Michelson spent much of the past year writing for his upcoming projects. “I knew I needed to give my writing the same attention I’d given the road for the past several years.” Collaborating with Ebach, GRAMMY nominee Jeff Pardo and Curb’s Jim Ed Norman for production, his new music is a testament to his hard work, continued dedication to fans and spot as one of country music’s most anticipated up-and-comers.

Michelson’s previous releases and powerful arrangements might threaten to shut some singers out, but it’s just not the case for the energetic singer/songwriter who’s praised for “staying atop the beat to drive it through to the end.” (Taste of Country) The promising rising star grew up in the “Grass Seed Capital of the World,” Corvallis, Oregon, listening to the sounds of his mother’s favorite country songs and father’s soul. Always looking up to his older brother toured as a Christian artist, Michelson joined him on the road to help sell merch while taking everything in and making a to-do list all his own. After returning home with an undeniable fire lit inside of him, Michelson started playing in bands throughout his hometown while writing songs that balanced high-energy hooks with good natured storylines. Songs like The Good Life have been embraced by many and earned the support of SiriusXM’s The Highway, which helped Michelson reach new fans across the country. Before he knew it, his schedule was filled with over 200 shows a year including opening slots for Blake Shelton, Lee Brice, Frankie Ballard and more. Looking ahead, Michelson is excited for the next chapter of his ‘good life’ — one he’s built himself, show by show and song by song — with new cities to play, songs to be written and opportunities to explore.

