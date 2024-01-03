First Friday at Scalehouse

(The Endless Knot featuring Christi Zorrilla Soto)

On view in The Gallery

The Endless Knot, featuring Christi Zorrilla Soto

On view through January 20, 2024

Christi’s work is driven by her personal experiences as a multicultural individual. Her Peruvian-Chinese heritage, along with her family’s migration from different parts of the world, has inspired an exploration at the intersection of native arts with contemporary art. Through minimal sculptures, textiles, and installation arts, Zorilla Soto exposes the delicate journey of migration and the celebration of diversity. By combining traditional and modern techniques, Christi aims to foster dialogue between the past and present while honoring her heritage and uncovering her own identity. Through art, she hopes to inspire others to embrace their roots and recognize the beauty in the diversity surrounding us.

About Christi Zorrilla Soto:

Christi is a multicultural visual artist, art administrator, and educator who lives and works in Bend, Oregon. She received her bachelor’s degree in Fine Arts at the School of Fine Arts Peru and a master’s degree in Education. Christi’s artworks seek to find her own identity as a multicultural person by connecting the native arts and cultures learned from her ancestors in contemporary art pieces and exposing the delicate process of global migration through minimal sculptures, textiles, and installation art. Learn more.

On view in The Annex

Michelle Schultz is a painter based in Bend. She earned an art degree from the University of Georgia and began the first three years of her artistic career exhibiting work in Wellington, New Zealand. Her work is influenced by her Lebanese heritage and roots in the American South.

The artist has been creating acrylic paintings exploring feminine empowerment by capturing the intimate moments within her own spiritual journey. Vivid colors communicate the sensitivity and emotion in her work. Through paint she creates a channel for the viewer to connect to ones’ own sense of self more deeply.

