JAZZ at Oxford

(Photo above: China Forbes by Autumn de Wilde)

For five weekends from October through March, world-class jazz comes to the OXFORD hotel’s intimate jazz ballroom located in the heart of downtown Bend.

“Bringing new, fresh jazz to the Bend community to perform in such an intimate setting is what this series is all about,” said Oxford Corporate’s Regional Vice President of Operations Ben Perle. “Year after year, we work to make this an unparalleled experience for our attendees and our artists. Our generous, committed sponsors make this series possible and the community has continued to embrace what we have to offer. We are grateful for their unwavering support and cannot wait to kick off the eighth annual series next month.”

Shows will be at 7pm on Fridays, and at 5pm and 8pm on Saturdays. The complete artist lineup is as follows:

January 12 – 13, 2018: China Forbes

February 9 – 10, 2018: A Tribute to Stevie Wonder featuring Paul Creighton and Jarrod Lawson

March 16 – 17, 2018: Lindsey Webster

Georges Bouhey will continue to host the series’ free music education workshops, allowing local artists and music enthusiasts to talk, play with and learn from world-class performers. Workshops will be held on the Saturday of the performance weekend in October, November, February and March beginning at 11:15 am in the lower level jazz room of the OXFORD hotel.

jazzattheoxford.com