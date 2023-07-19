Great Programs Await at the High Desert Museum

(Museum & Me returns on Thursday, August 3 | Photo courtesy of High Desert Museum)

Museum & Me Returns

Museum & Me offers a quieter, after-hours time to visit the Museum for children and adults who experience physical, intellectual and/or social disabilities. Sensory packs are available to borrow with headphones, fidgets and more.

Thursday, August 3, 5-7pm

Free for individuals, friends and family

With support from Mark and Kathy Krajl.

Experience a Writing Retreat

The Writing Ranch and High Desert Museum are offering a unique weekend nature writing intensive at the Malheur Field Station, located near Princeton, Oregon.

Daily writing workshops led by High Desert writer and OSU-Cascades MFA instructor Ellen Waterston will be complemented by morning field trips and evening discussions led by naturalist and Museum Curator of Wildlife Jon Nelson and noted archaeologist Dennis Jenkins, field school director for the Museum of Natural and Cultural History at the University of Oregon.

Prompts will focus on returning both established and emerging poetry and prose writers to the page with renewed commitment and inspiration.

Lost in Place: Malheur Field Station Writing Intensive

September 28-October 1

A Sawmill Save the Date

Mark your calendars for two more dates when the Lazinka Sawmill will run at the Museum — Friday, August 11 and Saturday, September 9!

The authentic sawmill came to the Museum from Eastern Oregon. Living history interpreters will share how it works and how it served the High Desert.

Lazinka Sawmill Demonstration

Friday, August 11 and Saturday, September 9, 12:30-3pm

Free with Museum admission

