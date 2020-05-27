Join Us for a Virtual Film Screening of The Beaver Believers on Thursday, May 28 at 7pm

(Photo | Courtesy of Think Wild Central Oregon)

What: The Beaver Believers is an award-winning documentary that tells the urgent-yet-whimsical story of an unlikely cadre of activists — a biologist, a hydrologist, a botanist, an ecologist, a psychologist and a hairdresser — who share a common vision. They’re all working to restore the North American Beaver, that most industrious, ingenious, buck-toothed little engineer, to the watersheds of the American West. Watch a trailer at: thebeaverbelievers.com.

When: Thursday, May 28, 7pm

Register: Here

Working in collaboration with Coalition for the Deschutes, Middle Deschutes Watershed Council, Crooked River Soil and Water Conservation District and Crooked River Watershed Council.

thinkwildco.org