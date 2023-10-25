NOW OPEN — Wolves: Photography by Ronan Donovan

(Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming | Photo by Ronan Donovan, National Geographic)

Wolves: Photography by Ronan Donovan Exhibition OPEN

Get behind the lens with Ronan Donovan while exploring the National Geographic Museum and Museum of Wildlife Art exhibition Wolves: Photography by Ronan Donovan — now OPEN at the Museum!

Through his photographs, Donovan documented wolves in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem and the high Canadian Arctic to better understand how conflict between wolves and humans influenced their behavior.

Come experience Wolves today — now open as a part of the Museum’s yearlong exploration of the Endangered Species Act.

October 21, 2023 – February 11, 2024

Free with Museum admission

Learn More

Winter Hours Begin November 1

Winter is coming!

Starting November 1, the Museum will be open daily from 10am to 4pm. Similarly, Silver Sage Trading‘s hours will change to 11am-4pm and the Rimrock Café will be open from 10am-3pm.

Despite the changing hours our fun-filled daily schedule will remain the same! Check it out below and plan your visit soon.

Open daily from 10am-4pm

View Our Daily Schedule

Save the Date!

Museum & Me is November 2

Join us for Museum & Me — a quieter time for children and adults who experience physical, intellectual, and/or social disabilities to enjoy the High Desert Museum after hours.

Explore the Museum’s newest exhibitions and revisit your favorites too. Sensory packs are available to borrow and include headphones, fidgets and more.

Museum & Me

Thursday, November 2 from 4pm-6pm

FREE for individuals, friends and family

RSVP Today

