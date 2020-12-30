Watch Our Streamed Version of A Christmas Carol Now From Home!

(Photo | Courtesy of Cascades Theatrical Company)

Cascades Theatrical Company presents A Christmas Carol. Cozy up by the fire and enjoy this classic holiday story with your family, told through local performers, with our yearly Christmas Production brought to you through Broadway On Demand.

Set in a future of societal poverty and pandemic. Follow Ebeneza Scrooge, and elderly spinster who is approached by the ghostly vision of her former business partner, Marley Jacob, who warns her of an upcoming spiritual journey. An eye-opening exploration leads to happiness and enlightenment in this timeless story of charity, altruism and redemption.

Buy a ticket and watch it from the safety of your home anytime now to January 4. Tickets are $12 per person, $32 per household, service fees may apply.

cascadestheatrical.org