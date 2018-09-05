Know Dreams in September at Deschutes Public Library

Whether you’re a daydream believer or a dream weaver, you’ll find something dream worthy at your library. Interpret your dreams through psychology and the tarot, hear the current state of the American Dream from the view of an economist and learn tricks of the trade for catching those much-needed z’s at night with sleep hygiene and medicinal herbs. All programs are free and open to the public; no registration required.

The Current State of the American Dream

Is the American Dream alive and well? From an economic perspective it is. Economics is the study of choices, constraints and consequences. The outcomes, however, are not guaranteed. In America, we call these uncertain outcomes opportunity: the opportunity of risk and reward, the outcome of hard work, determination and luck. Often this dream is characterized by our consumption; it looks like a house, a car and a family and together these equate financial success. Yet this narrow definition overlooks other important aspects of the dream like America’s inclusive institutional and government policies that facilitate economic advancement. Professor Jon Wolf discusses the state of the American Dream.

September 6 at 6pm • East Bend Library

September 7 at noon • Sunriver Library

Understanding Dreams

What can we learn from our dreams? In this class we will review Robert Johnson’s book Inner Work: Using Dreams and Active Imagination for Personal Growth. Johnson provides an overview and context for a Jungian understanding of dreams, but he also provides practical steps that help to uncover the meaning of our dreams. Reading this book is not a prerequisite, nor necessary for gleaning something from this class. There will be some teaching, time for discussion and perhaps dream analysis from a willing participant. Led by Julian Caballero (M.A., LPC Intern), a therapist in private practice in Central Oregon.

September 12 at 6pm • Downtown Bend Library

September 19 at noon • Sisters Library

Nature’s Dream Makers

Learn about herbs and natural remedies that can help promote sleep. There exist a plethora of herbs and plants with medicinal properties known to ease stress and tension and help you get your best sleep. Chelsea Phillips of Hawthorn Healing Arts talks with us about jasmine, lavender, chamomile and other calming, cleansing herbs. Phillips earned a Masters in Oriental Medicine with additional studies in Naturopathic Medicine from National College of Natural Medicine in Portland.

September 14 at noon • Sunriver Library

September 27 at 6pm • East Bend Library

DACA and the Rocky Road to the American Dream

We are in a critical time in history in which immigration policy is at the forefront of public debate. The future of DREAMers hangs in the balance between federal court decisions, changing administrative policies and congressional action. This discussion will break down the legal obstacles and challenges many individuals face when seeking the American Dream. Presenters Callie Killebrew, Kendra Jimenez Baughman and Micaela Guthrie are attorneys based in Central Oregon specializing in immigration law.

September 17 at 6pm • Downtown Bend Library

September 25 at 6pm • Redmond Library

Sleep Is Not Just for Babies

Discover how sleeplessness affects our cardio/pulmonary systems, as well as our brain function. Representatives from the St. Charles Sleep Center discuss the importance of sleep. During the presentation, staff will discuss how sleeplessness affects our entire body from our cardio/pulmonary systems to our brain function. Learn about sleep apnea and about sleep issues facing our aging population.

September 20 at 6pm • East Bend Library

September 22 at 2pm • Redmond Library

Tarot Cards

Discover the tarot through history and pop culture, plus tips for your own tarot readings and dream interpretation. The tarot has been used for anything from card games to fortune telling to problem solving. Learn how this 78-card deck developed and changed over time, hear the stories it has inspired and gather ideas for your own Fool’s Journey. Presenter Sara Q. Thompson, who has worked in libraries for 20 years, collects tarot decks.

September 21 at 4pm • La Pine Library

September 26 at 6pm • Downtown Bend Library

The Bike Trip of Our Dreams

Bend-based couple Ville and Kristen Jokinen completed a bicycle journey lasting 20 months and over 18,215 miles. They flew with bikes up to Prudhoe Bay, Alaska in June 2016, and rode into Bahia Lapataia, Argentina in February 2018. They dealt with everything from close encounters with bears, dog attacks, a bout with dengue fever and more. Now they are back, ready to share their stories and harrowing tales.

September 29 at 1pm • Downtown Bend Library

