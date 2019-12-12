Les Schwab Amphitheater Announces Upcoming Concerts

The Les Schwab Amphitheater has already booked Vampire Weekend for 2020… who’s next?!? On Monday, LSA will announce another show that you’ll be able to purchase tickets for before Christmas. Vampire Weekend will perform on Sunday, August 9 at 6:30pm in celebration of the group’s fourth album, Father of the Bride (F.O.Y.B.). They will perform with special guests Twiddle. Doors open at 5pm, and general admission is $59.50 plus service fees. To purchase tickets online, click eventbrite.com/e/vampire-weekend-father-of-the-bride-tour-tickets-71440026041.

Father of the Bride closes a six-year gap since 2013’s Modern Vampires of the City — a period during which the band’s Ezra Koenig was anything but idle: In addition to touring the world and winning a Best Alternative GRAMMY for Modern Vampires, Koenig released his Netflix anime series Neo Yokio, continued to host his Time Crisis show on Beats1 and co-wrote and produced Beyonce’s Hold Up, all the while living the experiences and observations that would inform the next Vampire Weekend album.

Father of the Bride’s title is something Koenig chose years back, well before recent significant developments in his life. In typical VW fashion, the title has multiple layers of meaning, expressing the band’s signature paradox: creating songs that easily find a home on any playlist — or car radio, TV show, film soundtrack, airport PA, etc. — but reveal their complexities upon closer listening.

The Les Schwab Amphitheater is located at 44 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive in Bend.

bendconcerts.com