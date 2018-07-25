Maestro Minute Audios present Personal Insights into 41st Festival Season

(Photo courtesy of Sunriver Music Festival)

Sunriver Music Festival’s Music Director George Hanson has brought back his popular Maestro Minutes, a series of short audio previews of the season, to share with patrons of this year’s festival.

They can be heard at the Festival’s website: www.sunrivermusic.org/maestro-minute.

Each audio preview will share personal insights from Maestro Hanson on this summer’s performances, which are part of a worldwide celebration of Leonard Bernstein’s 100th birthday.

“Maestro Hanson was a protégé of Bernstein and he shares wonderful personal reflections in these audio treats,” explains Pam Beezley, Sunriver Music Festival’s executive director. “We hope everyone will visit our website to listen and discover this year’s amazing artists.”

Tickets are available via the website: www.sunrivermusic.org, by calling (541-593-9310) or email: tickets@sunrivermusic.org Here’s a quick look at the upcoming 41st season.

Classical Concert I – Friday August 10 – Tower Theatre in downtown Bend

A beautiful portrait of New York City in a new work by contemporary composer Richard Danielpour and timeless favorites from George Gershwin and Leonard Bernstein.

Featuring American Pianist Association 2017 Winner Drew Petersen, piano

DANIELPOUR Toward the Splendid City

BERNSTEIN Fancy Free

BERNSTEIN Prelude, Fugue and Riffs

GERSHWIN Rhapsody in Blue

Classical Concert II – Sunday, August 12 – Sunriver Resort Great Hall

Showcasing classical powerhouse pieces by Beethoven, Mozart, and Schumann.

Featuring Benjamin Lulich, clarinet

BEETHOVEN Leonore Overture No. 3

MOZART Clarinet Concerto in A major, K. 622

SCHUMANN Symphony No. 4 in D minor, Op. 120

Classical Concert III – Wednesday, August 15 – Sunriver Resort Great Hall

Distinctive sounds of American landscape and grandeur plus Mendelssohn’s Scottish Symphony.

Featuring Stephen Seifert, mountain dulcimer

JAY UNGAR Ashokan Farewell

CONNI ELLISOR Blackberry Winter Dulcimer Concerto

COPLAND Appalachian Spring Suite

MENDELSSOHN Symphony No 3 in A minor, Op. 56 (Scottish)

Pops Concert – Friday, August 17, Bend Church of the Nazarene

A Bernstein Celebration with Lenny’s beloved stage songs and symphonic dances.

Featuring Courtney Huffman, soprano; Hannah Penn, mezzo-soprano;

David Gustafson, tenor; Zachary Lenox, baritone

BERNSTEIN Candide Overture

BERNSTEIN Symphonic Dances from West Side Story

BERNSTEIN Classic favorites from:

West Side Story, Trouble in Tahiti, On the Town, Candide

Solo Piano Concert – Sunday, August 19 – Sunriver Resort Great Hall

Featuring 2017 Van Cliburn Winner Kenny Broberg, piano

“Discover the Symphony” Concert – Monday, August 20 – Sunriver Resort Great Hall

A one-hour educational and entertaining concert presenting orchestral music in a fun and informal setting. For kids of all ages!

Classical Concert IV – Wednesday, August 22 – Sunriver Resort Great Hall

An evening of beautiful classical music to close out this celebratory season.

Featuring 2017 Van Cliburn Winner Kenny Broberg, piano

BEETHOVEN Fidelio Overture, Op. 72b

MOZART Piano Concerto No. 17 in G major, K. 453

BEETHOVEN Symphony No. 7 in A major, Op. 92