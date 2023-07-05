July First Friday Gallery Events & Exhibit Openings in Bend

Bend Senior Center

1600 SE Reed Market Rd.

541-388-1133 • bendparksandrec.org/facility/bend-senior-center

The Bend Senior Center at the Larkspur Community Center is showing art by members of the SageBrushers Art Society. Come visit the facility and enjoy beautiful paintings in acrylic, oil, pastel and watercolor, as well as outstanding photography. Showing thru August.

Blue Spruce Pottery

20591 Dorchester E.

541-382-0197 • bluesprucepottery.com

This family-owned business has been making handmade pottery in Bend since 1976. Call to arrange a time to come shop their large selection of mugs, bowls, casseroles, lamps and more. Shop online and have gifts shipped directly to your family and friends. You can also find Blue Spruce Pottery at Red Chair Gallery in downtown Bend.

High Desert Museum

59800 S Hwy. 97

541-382-4754 • highdesertmuseum.org

Imagine strolling through a life-size diorama that takes you on a journey through the world of vaqueros — Latinx cowboys — brought to life with vibrant piñata paper. That is the experience multidisciplinary artist Justin Favela is bringing to the High Desert Museum in a new, original exhibition Vistas del Cielo, which opened in May.

Favela, who is based in Las Vegas, Nevada and Springdale, Arkansas, is well known for his large-scale installations and sculptures using colorful piñata material. His work invites visitors to experience playful landscapes of color and texture.

Vistas del Cielo takes the visitor on an immersive journey through a sometimes-overlooked history and culture of vaqueros, braceros and traqueros who have worked, roped and ranched throughout the region’s history. Vistas del Cielo translates to “views from the sky.” Meant to feel accessible and at the same time evoke reverence, the installation is described by Favela as “a kid’s imagination of their grandfather’s story in an amusement park.” He calls art his way of taking up space and expressing joy.

Favela’s humble piñata materials transform into floating panes of paper stained glass in homage to the old churches visited with his grandfather, who was a vaquero. A Guatemalan-Mexican-American, Favela aims to reach across generational lines to celebrate the rich history of Latinx experiences in the High Desert region.

Favela’s unique installations have been on exhibit at numerous institutions throughout the country including the Denver Art Museum in Colorado, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville, Arkansas and Meow Wolf: Omega Mart in Las Vegas, Nevada. He was the recipient of the 2018 Alan Turing LGTBIQ Award in the category of International Artist and was awarded the Joan Mitchell Fellowship in 2021. Favela earned his Bachelor of Fine Arts in fine art from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

Favela also hosts two culture-oriented podcasts, Latinos Who Lunch and The Art People Podcast.

Vistas del Cielo (highdesertmuseum.org/vistas-del-cielo) will be on display thru November 26, 2023.

Jeffrey Murray Photography Gallery

118 NW Minnesota Ave.

541-325-6225 • jeffreymurrayphotography.com

The Jeffrey Murray Photography Gallery features the work of local photographer Jeffrey Murray. Visitors can browse comfortably in the two-story gallery enjoying visually adventurous displays of landscape, wildlife and contemporary work. Open daily Tuesday-Sunday.

Kreitzer Gallery

20214 Archie Briggs Rd.

805-234-2048 • KreitzerArt.com

Announcing Contemporary Realist David Kreitzer.

In the tradition of Turner and Cezanne, master oil and watercolorist David Kreitzer’s commitment to beauty and meditative work compels him to create exquisite, mood-invoking oil and watercolor Central Oregon splendor landscapes, figure, fantasy, oak and vineyard hills and Nishigoi koi images.

David, whose career was launched with a sold out show at Maxwell Galleries in San Francisco, has been a professional artist for 57 years.

David grew up as the son of a Lutheran minister who, due to his duties, moved his family frequently throughout the Nebraska countryside. Kreitzer has exhibited his work in numerous one-man shows in museums, universities and galleries across the country, and his paintings have served as posters for the Mozart Festival in San Luis Obispo, California, Atlantic Magazine and the Seattle Opera. He was a featured artist for the American Artist Magazine, and his collectors include Michael Douglas, Mary Tyler Moore, the Howard Ahmansons, the Robert Takkens, the Cargill Corporation and the Hind and Hirshhorn Foundations. The San Francisco Chronicle’s Thomas Albright, in his review of David Kreitzer’s first solo exhibit at Maxwell Galleries in San Francisco, wrote: “Kreitzer demonstrates how much poetic intensity the old tradition can still contain.” He has recently moved to Bend from the California coast, where he resides with his wife, celebrated opera singer Jacalyn Kreitzer. They have two children, Anatol and Fredrica.

Exhibiting daily 1-5pm and all First Fridays.

Layor Art + Supply

1000 NW Wall St., Ste. 110

541-322-0421 • layorart.com

Layor Art is thrilled to be hosting Wyatt Wordhouse for the month of July. Wyatt began his career in his early teens exploring a multitude of mediums to express what is suppressed in all of us. With cutting-edge techniques and technology, Wyatt’s work is electric, exciting and extremely thought provoking. He dives into contemporary expressionism, low brow, graffiti, punk rock, and fashion for inspiration. Wyatt’s show for July, Wanucu will touch on all of these elements alongside local metal band Pain Without End for a special performance! Wyatt’s show kicks off Friday, July 7, from 5-9pm for the First Friday Art Walk. His show can be viewed throughout July during Layor’s regular business hours: Monday-Friday, 10am-5pm; Saturday, 10am-5pm; Sunday, 10am-4pm.

Lubbesmeyer Studio & Gallery

Old Mill District, second story loft

541-330-0840 • lubbesmeyer.com

The Lubbesmeyer twins offer a range of work created in fiber and paint. Thru the twins’ collaborative process, they distill literal imagery into vivid blocks of color and texture, creating an abstracted view of their surroundings. Call the studio for hours and appointments.

Oxford Hotel

10 NW Minnesota Ave.

541-382-8436

The Oxford Hotel Lobby will display during the month of July several of the whimsical watercolor paintings created by Vivian Olsen for her children’s book, The Good, the Bad, and the Goofies, which features not only 15 full page original illustrations but also with 15 stories which relate back to Aesop’s Fables which were originally tales told by word-of-mouth by Aesop, a Greek slave who lived in 550 BC. The stories — and pictures — all show animals behaving wise and witty, or often very badly; but all end with a moral lesson that we can apply to our own behaviors.

Peterson Contemporary Art

550 NW Franklin Ave.

541-633-7148 • pcagallery.com

On First Friday, July 7, from 5-8 pm, Peterson Contemporary Art will open Fresh Perspectives, featuring the beautiful artwork of Dawn Emerson, Sandy Graves and Jerri Lisk.

Dawn Emerson became known for her calligraphic use of color, and for the way she captured the movement, energy and spirit of the wild horses and other western animals she painted. Whatever her subject, her artwork is alive with an energy that is uniquely hers.

Sandy Graves sees bronze sculpture as being a friendly and beautiful medium. In sculpture, viewers can walk around it, touch it, and become part of the artistic expression in a very personal way.

Jerri Lisk sets out into deserts, capturing in pen the stark forms of trees, hills, and valley bottoms. Later she unfolds three-dimensional worlds within her paper, filling each with intense color and depth of light, onto the surface of aluminum.

Red Chair Gallery

103 NW Oregon Ave.

541-306-3176 • redchairgallerybend.com

In July, Red Chair Gallery showcases the stunning landscape photography of Mike Putnam and encaustic paintings by Janice Rhodes. The pedestals hold Annie Dyer’s striking pottery. Suzy Williamson displays her sophisticated mixed metal and gemstone jewelry.

Located at the corner of Bond Street and Oregon Avenue, Red Chair Gallery is open seven days a week: Monday-Saturday, 10am-6pm and Sunday, 12-4pm. Open late on Friday, July 7 for First Friday.

Sage Custom Framing & Gallery

834 NW Brooks St.

541-382-5884 • sageframing-gallery.com

For the month of July, Sage Gallery is pleased to show the sensitive and beautiful world of local artist Pamela Beaverson. Working in oils, Beaverson is adept at capturing the infinite beauty of the natural world around us. She grew up in the flat glacial scoured country of southern Michigan and northern Indiana, so when she came to Oregon’s High Desert rimmed with fault-block mountains, it was love at first sight. Now she draws inspiration from the open skies and subtle colors of the sagebrush steppe. With a background in natural science illustration, Pamela paints wildlife in great detail and with an accuracy that only a lifetime of observation and study could yield. Rather than paint wildlife as the subject, she paints it as an element of the landscape. She tries to show that animals are a key element of the land just as color is a key element of a painting. Show runs July 5-29.

Gallery hours are Tuesday-Friday, 10am-4pm and Saturday, 12-4pm, with a reception First Friday, July 7, 4-7pm.

SageBrushers Art Society

117 SW Roosevelt Ave.

541-617-0900 • sagebrushersartofbend.com

SageBrushers Gallery presents a show by SageBrushers Art Society members working in pastel. This unique all pastel show is sponsored by the art society’s Tuesday Pastel Group, and is filled with colorful and engaging work. A public reception will be held Saturday, July 15, 2-4pm, with refreshments and exhibit/facility tours. The SageBrushers Gallery is open Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, 1-4pm and Tuesday 10am-1pm. Showing thru August.

The Stacks Art Studios & Gallery

Old Mill District, Second Floor

404-944-9170

The Stacks Art Studios & Gallery features the artwork and work of local creators Kira Frances, Lindsay Gilmore, Alyson Brown and Jennifer McCaffrey.

At the upcoming First Friday Art Walk on June 2, Kira will display her most recent series, Wingspan. Frances has developed a body of work that speaks to the relationship between the hidden worlds of the subconscious and the tangible reality that we all share. In this series, she concentrates on striking a balance between precisely rendered and intricately detailed feathers, and uncluttered backgrounds. Her work will be on display at The Stacks Gallery and Studios in the Old Mill above Sisters Coffee. You can also find her work online at kirafrances.com.

Lindsay Gilmore creates abstract landscape paintings inspired by the colors and compositions that have captivated her while on adventures outdoors with her family.

Alyson Brown (Wild Folklore) is a photographer and stylist specializing in beverage and botanicals. While she focuses most of her time on brand development and content creation, Alyson is also The Stacks in-house mixologist for First Fridays.

Jennifer McCaffrey says, “As a former dancer, capturing movement is the overarching theme in my work. I love painting in a variety of styles ranging from abstract to impressionistic, and my aim in any piece is to create something that feels alive. I first studied art at Wake Forest University in 2009, and went on to work in healthcare while painting in every spare moment I could find. It is a dream realized to be a part of this community of creators. Apart from painting, I work PRN as a surgical Physician Assistant, am a mother of three, runner, woodworker, music lover, and trail mix high-grader. Like most Bendites, I am usually out somewhere with poor cell reception taking in the beauty of Central Oregon when not in the studio.”

Call the studio for hours and appointments.

Touchmark at Pilot Butte(Previously The Alexander)

1125 NE Watt Way

541-238-6101 • touchmark.com/senior-living/or/bend

The Art of Jean Regua Lubin continues to be featured at Touchmark for the month of July.

Jean’s show Impressions of Nature and the Equine presents her interpretation in lush oil paint of wildlife and the equine in the High Desert.

Created with painterly realism, Jean’s art is a reflection of her view of the subject, whether lush floral portraits, the beauty of nature or the action of the equine world.

A juried member of the American Academy of Equine Art and the Salmagundi Club in NYC, Jean is also a member of the High Desert Art League.

More of her work may be viewed at jeanlubin.com.

Tumalo Art Company

Old Mill District

541-385-9144 • tumaloartco.com

July’s exhibit at Tumalo Art Co. features Anne Gibson’s new works in acrylic for her exhibit, Fractures and Interludes, opening July 7 from 3-7pm during the Old Mill District First Friday Gallery Walk.

In this body of work Anne explores the moment, or interludes between the “now,” and the past and future by taking a closer look at the spaces in between, The mighty juniper whose roots fracture through basalt to reach the water; the tiny flowers and lichens that cling precariously to a crack in the cliff face; the river suspended between the walls of a deep quiet canyon.

Large vertical canvases of these three motifs, each nearly five feet tall, anchor this show and honor the resilience and beauty of the natural world. Other pieces reflect interludes that allow personal restoration: floating down a serene creek, hiking a favorite trail, daydreaming before a peaceful view. Slow down, look and ponder the interlude you find yourself in today. This artist wonders most about our children’s climate future and the lessons to be learned from the environment itself.

Tumalo Art Co, is an artist-run gallery in the heart of the Old Mill District open seven days a week.

The Wine Shop

55 NW Minnesota Ave.

541-389-2884 • thewineshopbend.com

The Wine Shop is showing oil paintings by SageBrushers Art Society member Julie Blackman.

(julieblackmanart.com). Julie draws her imagery from the natural world, with an emphasis on chromatic color interactions, shape, rhythm and texture within the landscape. Often, her work lies on both sides of representation and abstraction. Treat yourself to a beverage and drink in the art! Showing thru August.