Middle Oregon Treaty of 1855 Display at Museum at Warm Springs

(Photo above: Treaty between the United States and the Tribes of Middle Oregon, signed June 25, 1855. National Archives, Washington, D.C (NAID 299798))

Original Treaty from the National Archives in Washington, D.C. celebrates Museum’s 25th anniversary

The Middle Oregon Treaty of 1855 Display — six pages of the original Treaty that established the Warm Springs Reservation — will be on until November 3 at The Museum at Warm Springs. The exhibit is one of several exhibitions and public programs taking place this year during the Museum’s 25th anniversary.

The Treaty pages will be on loan from the National Archives in Washington, D.C. They were selected by Museum at Warm Springs Archivist and Warm Springs Tribal Member Evaline Patt. The exhibit is intended to educate the public about the Treaty that established the Warm Springs Reservation.

“The Middle Oregon Treaty of 1855 and the establishment of The Museum at Warm Springs are important declarations of The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs’ inherent sovereignty,” said Museum Board of Directors President Douglas Goe. “It is fitting that the Treaty is on view during such an auspicious time in The Museum’s history.”

“The National Archives holds in trust hundreds of original Indian Treaties on behalf of the United States Government and the American people — it is an honor to loan the original Middle Oregon Treaty of 1855 to the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs,” said Archivist of the United States David Ferriero. “We are in the process of digitizing and placing online all the treaties in our holdings, to make these important historical records freely and more widely available.”

In 1855, the Warm Springs and Wasco tribes negotiated with the United States in the Treaty with the Middle Oregon Tribes of Oregon. They ceded 10 million acres of aboriginal land to the U.S., opening the land for ownership by U.S. citizens. In 2018, the total enrolled membership of the three tribes — Warm Springs, Wasco and Paiute — is 5,289, with most of the tribal members residing on the reservation.

The Treaty of 1855 and actions in continual practices of the people of Warm Springs have reinforced and ensured co-management of the fisheries, forests, high desert and waters within the ceded lands. The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs is a senior government of the region and state and is major partners with other governments and entities that impact the environment and education.

The Middle Oregon Treaty of 1855 Display is organized by The Museum at Warm Springs in collaboration with the National Archives. The Treaty Conference, Treaty exhibit and associated programs are sponsored by Meyer Memorial Trust, Collins Foundation, the Oregon Community Foundation, the PGE Foundation, PGE Corporation, Samuel Johnson Foundation, Oregon Humanities, Siletz Tribal Charitable Fund, Roundhouse Foundation, among others. Co-Sponsors are the Oregon Historical Society, High Desert Museum, Confluence Project, Tananáwit, Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP and Karnopp Petersen LLP.

About The Museum at Warm Springs and the 25th Anniversary

On March 14, 1993, The Museum at Warm Springs opened its doors as a living repository and center to perpetuate the culture and heritage of The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. Its mission is to preserve, advance and share knowledge of the cultural, traditional and artistic heritage of The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. This year, The Museum is celebrating 25 years as a community treasure and key cultural resource. To mark this milestone, The Museum is presenting a year-long program of special events and activities, which are being integrated into its regular offerings. Regular Museum hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 9am to 5pm. The Museum will be open 8am to 5pm during the Treaty Conference, which is taking place Thursday, October 25–Saturday, October 27. To register for the Treaty Conference online, visit http://museumatwarmsprings.org/treaty-conference/, http://treatyconference.com or contact Deb Stacona, Development Officer, The Museum at Warm Springs 541-553-3331, ext. 405; dstacona@museumatwarmsprings.org. For more information about The Museum at Warm Springs, visit www.museumatwarmsprings.org.

About the National Archives

The National Archives is an independent federal agency that serves American democracy by safeguarding and preserving the records of our Government, so people can discover, use, and learn from this documentary heritage. The National Archives ensures continuing access to the essential documentation of the rights of American citizens and the actions of their government. From the Declaration of Independence to accounts of ordinary Americans, the holdings of the National Archives directly touch the lives of millions of people. Our holdings include vast resources on Native Americans from as early as 1774 through the mid 1990s, including hundreds of original treaties between the U.S. and Native American tribal nations, and records from the Bureau of Indian Affairs. We not only hold these records, we provide access to them. More information about this extensive collection online.

The National Archives also provides free interactive webinars for educators featuring primary sources, as part of our Native American professional development series. Upcoming seminars include: Citizen Archivists in the Classroom Using the New “Native Communities” Program and DocsTeach, Native American Stories about the Lewis and Clark Expedition, The Making of American Indian Treaties, Teaching the Indian Removal Act of 1830, and, Penpals from the Past: American Indian Schools in the United States. More information and registration for these free programs online.