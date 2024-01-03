January First Friday Events & Exhibits

Bend Senior Center

1600 SE Reed Market Rd.

541-388-1133 • bendparksandrec.org/facility/bend-senior-center

The Bend Senior Center at the Larkspur Community Center is showing art by members of the SageBrushers Art Society. Come visit the facility and enjoy beautiful paintings in acrylic, oil, pastel, and watercolor, as well as outstanding photography. Showing through February.

Blue Spruce Pottery

20591 Dorchester E.

541-382-0197 • bluesprucepottery.com

This family-owned business has been making handmade pottery in Bend since 1976. Call to arrange a time to come shop their large selection of mugs, bowls, casseroles, lamps and more. Shop online and have gifts shipped directly to your family and friends. You can also find Blue Spruce Pottery at Red Chair Gallery in downtown Bend.

COCC Barber Library

2600 NW College Way

541-383-7560 • cocc.edu/library

Continuing through February 29 is an exhibition of landscape paintings by members of the art organization Plein Air Painters of Oregon is showing at Central Oregon Community College’s (COCC) Barber Library Rotunda Gallery, with a reception from 3:30-6pm on Thursday, December 14. For complete gallery hours, visit the Barber Library’s webpage at cocc.edu/library.

The show features more than 70 works from the field and studio, all influenced by the outdoor painting experience, with artists hailing from Portland, Oregon City, Terrebonne, Prineville, Bend and beyond. Many paintings will be available for purchase. Plein air comes from the phrase “open air” in French.

Established in 2003, Plein Air Painters of Oregon is a nonprofit dedicated to sharing a love of painting outdoors in Oregon; members regularly participate in scheduled group “paint-outs” around the state. pleinairpaintersoforegon.org.

High Desert Museum

59800 S Hwy. 97

541-382-4754 • highdesertmuseum.org

Continuing through February 11 at the Museum, experience Wolves, a moving and stunning exhibition by acclaimed conservation photographer Ronan Donovan, created by the National Geographic Society and the National Museum of Wildlife Art in Jackson, Wyoming. Donovan’s images and videos feature wolves in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem and Ellesmere Island in the Canadian Arctic, and explore the relationship between wild wolves and humans to better understand the animals, our shared history, and what drives the persistent human-wolf conflict.

Continuing through April 7 is Andy Warhol’s Endangered Species: From the Collections of Jordan D. Schnitzer and his Family Foundation, featuring the rare and valuable collection of original art by famous American artist Andy Warhol. In addition to the complete portfolio of Warhol’s Endangered Species series (1983), the exhibit will also feature selected highlights from Warhol’s Skull series (1976) and Vanishing Animals series (1986), as well as one of the Marilyn works (1967).

Andy Warhol, a household name and Pop Art icon, is best known for examining contemporary culture through images of commodification, mortality, and celebrity. Warhol’s Endangered Species collection asks visitors to reflect on our need for actionable conservation on a global scale and leverages the same style he used for celebrities to share that these animals deserve the same level of recognition and attention. The 900-square-foot gallery will convey the dynamic, ongoing efforts to preserve the highlighted endangered species but also the living implementation of the ESA itself.

The Endangered in The High Desert exhibit continues through July 7, bringing heightened attention to the variety of species in the High Desert ecosystem that are facing extinction or recovering from the threat. Examine the importance of ecological connectivity through engaging photographs and playful design. Visitors will also learn about simple conservation measures that they can take to help wildlife. In addition to learning about endangered species in the exhibit, visitors can tour the High Desert Museum’s other exhibits to meet living wildlife that have been listed on the ESA, including a bald eagle, Foskett speckled dace and desert tortoises.

Jeffrey Murray Photography Gallery

118 NW Minnesota Ave.

541-325-6225 • jeffreymurrayphotography.com

The Jeffrey Murray Photography Gallery features the work of local photographer Jeffrey Murray. Visitors can browse comfortably in the two-story gallery enjoying visually adventurous displays of landscape, wildlife and contemporary work. Open daily Tuesday-Sunday.

Kreitzer Gallery

20214 Archie Briggs Rd.

805-234-2048 • KreitzerArt.com

Announcing Contemporary Realist David Kreitzer.

In the tradition of Turner and Cezanne, master oil and watercolorist David Kreitzer’s commitment to beauty and meditative work compels him to create exquisite, mood-invoking oil and watercolor Central Oregon splendor landscapes, figure, fantasy, oak and vineyard hills and Nishigoi koi images.

David, whose career was launched with a sold out show at Maxwell Galleries in San Francisco, has been a professional artist for 57 years.

David grew up as the son of a Lutheran minister who, due to his duties, moved his family frequently throughout the Nebraska countryside. Kreitzer has exhibited his work in numerous one-man shows in museums, universities and galleries across the country, and his paintings have served as posters for the Mozart Festival in San Luis Obispo, California, Atlantic Magazine and the Seattle Opera. He was a featured artist for the American Artist Magazine, and his collectors include Michael Douglas, Mary Tyler Moore, the Howard Ahmansons, the Robert Takkens, the Cargill Corporation and the Hind and Hirshhorn Foundations. The San Francisco Chronicle’s Thomas Albright, in his review of David Kreitzer’s first solo exhibit at Maxwell Galleries in San Francisco, wrote: “Kreitzer demonstrates how much poetic intensity the old tradition can still contain.” He has recently moved to Bend from the California coast, where he resides with his wife, celebrated opera singer Jacalyn Kreitzer. They have two children, Anatol and Fredrica.

Exhibiting daily 1-5pm and all First Fridays.

Layor Art + Supply

1000 NW Wall St., Ste. 110

541-322-0421 • layorart.com

Layor Art is excited to be hosting John Vale and Pop-Up ft. Jan Rogers for the month of January. John Vale moved to Portland, Oregon in 1990, and learned to appreciate the beauty of the area, especially the Japanese Gardens in Portland. It inspired him to make his first piece, which was a Japanese Tsukubai made out of local river stone and a bamboo dripper. He has always been drawn to the birds, the herons and the hummingbirds, as well as the Quail. He started his series of Copper Moon pieces, wall pieces made of stone and moon made from hammered Copper, featuring the birds and creatures he admired in the area.

Jan Rogers is a new emerging painter who creates loose but realistic depictions of the vast outdoors. Inspired by the works of Clyde Aspervig, Winslow Homer, Edward Hopper, John Singer Sargent, Paul Ziegler, Willard Metcalf, Rogers strives to simplify spaces and shapes, and focuses on the interplay of colors with mood. “Paintings are interpretations that originate from my spirituality and faith,” the artist says. “The great beauty of the outdoors is a gift, and I strive to portray it as such and to inspire others to pause and consider.”

The shows go through the month of January and can be viewed during Layor’s regular business hours: Monday through Friday 10am-5pm, Saturday 11am-4pm, and Sunday 12-4pm.

Lubbesmeyer Studio & Gallery

Old Mill District, second story loft

541-330-0840 • lubbesmeyerart.com • twins@lubbesmeyerart.com

New website, email and artwork! The Lubbesmeyer twins offer a range of work created in fiber and paint. Through the twins’ collaborative process, they distill literal imagery into vivid blocks of color and texture, creating an abstracted view of their surroundings. Call the studio for hours and appointments.

Mockingbird Gallery

869 NW Wall St. Ste. 100

541-388-2107 • mockingbird-gallery.com

On Friday, January 5, from 5-8pm, Setting New Standards will open at Mockingbird Gallery, a four-person show for Eric Jacobsen, Doug Diehl, Susan Diehl and Julie Davis. This exhibit will run through January.

Eric Jacobsen is a plein air painter, meaning he takes his oils wherever he goes, setting up on site, working until his painting is finished.

Doug Diehl is interested in color and light and its interaction with objects, whether still life or landscape.

Many times, a hint of the human element will creep into Susan Diehl’s paintings: a landscape, a boat by a pond, or a wheelbarrow in the field.

In 2007, Julie Davis had the opportunity to study oil painting and quickly learned that it brought all her interests and skills together — her adoration of the outdoors, drawing, photography, writing, even law — all of it had a place in making art.

Oxford Hotel

10 NW Minnesota Ave.

541-382-8436

Sunriver artist and High Desert Art League member Helen Brown is the featured artist at the Oxford Hotel for the months of December and January. Helen paints with watercolor on rice paper in a batik style more often seen in ink on fabrics. Her subjects range widely, from animals to landscapes and still life. Come meet the artist at First Friday Art Walk on December 1.

Red Chair Gallery

103 NW Oregon Ave.

541-306-3176 • redchairgallerybend.com

In January, Red Chair Gallery showcases Michelle Lindblom’s abstract acrylic paintings and monotypes and Kenneth Marunowski’s mixed media and oil paintings. Colorful blown glass sea creatures and other animals by Jeff and Heather Thompson are also on special display. Located at the corner of Bond Street and Oregon Avenue, Red Chair Gallery is open seven days a week: Monday-Saturday, 10am-6pm and Sunday, 12-4pm.

Sage Custom Framing & Gallery

834 NW Brooks St.

541-382-5884 • sageframing-gallery.com

Through January 27, Sage Custom Framing and Gallery continues to exhibit a selection of Small Works. As the title implies, this show features diminutive works of art in a variety of mediums, styles and subject matter. Everything from landscape to still life, abstract to representational will be on display.

Open Tuesday-Friday, 10am-4pm and Saturday, 12-4pm — closed for the holidays through January 8.

SageBrushers Art Society

117 SW Roosevelt Ave.

541-617-0900 • sagebrushersartofbend.com

SageBrushers Gallery presents Abstract Expressionism to Abstract Impressionism and Everything In-Between, a show dedicated to abstract art. Over 15 SageBrushers Art Society member artists will be represented in a variety of mediums, with an artists’ reception on January 20 1pm-4pm. Gallery hours are Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays 1pm-4pm. Showing through February.

Scalehouse Gallery

550 NW Franklin Ave., Ste. 138

541-640-2186 • scalehouse.org

Continuing through December 30 is Christi Zorrilla Soto, The Endless Knot.

Christi’s work is driven by her personal experiences as a multicultural individual. Her Peruvian-Chinese heritage, along with her family’s migration from different parts of the world, has inspired an exploration at the intersection of native arts with contemporary art. Through minimal sculptures, textiles, and installation arts, Zorilla Soto exposes the delicate journey of migration and the celebration of diversity. By combining traditional and modern techniques, Christi aims to foster dialogue between the past and present while honoring her heritage and uncovering her own identity. Through art, she hopes to inspire others to embrace their roots and recognize the beauty in the diversity surrounding us. scalehouse.org/artist-christi-zorrilla-soto.

The Stacks Art Studios & Gallery

Old Mill District, Second Floor

404-944-9170

The Stacks Art Studios & Gallery features the artwork and work of local creators Kira Frances, Lindsay Gilmore, Alyson Brown and Jennifer McCaffrey.

Kira has developed a body of work that speaks to the relationship between the hidden worlds of the subconscious and the tangible reality that we all share. In this series, she concentrates on striking a balance between precisely rendered and intricately detailed feathers, and uncluttered backgrounds. Her work will be on display at The Stacks Gallery and Studios in the Old Mill above Sisters Coffee. You can also find her work online at kirafrances.com.

Lindsay Gilmore creates abstract landscape paintings inspired by the colors and compositions that have captivated her while on adventures outdoors with her family.

Alyson Brown (Wild Folklore) is a photographer and stylist specializing in beverage and botanicals. While she focuses most of her time on brand development and content creation, Alyson is also The Stacks in-house mixologist for First Fridays.

Jennifer McCaffrey says, “As a former dancer, capturing movement is the overarching theme in my work. I love painting in a variety of styles ranging from abstract to impressionistic, and my aim in any piece is to create something that feels alive. I first studied art at Wake Forest University in 2009, and went on to work in healthcare while painting in every spare moment I could find. It is a dream realized to be a part of this community of creators. Apart from painting, I work PRN as a surgical Physician Assistant, am a mother of three, runner, woodworker, music lover, and trail mix high-grader. Like most Bendites, I am usually out somewhere with poor cell reception taking in the beauty of Central Oregon when not in the studio.”

Call the studio for hours and appointments.

Touchmark at Pilot Butte

1125 NE Watt Way

541-238-6101 • touchmark.com/senior-living/or/bend

Liz Haberman is the featured artist at Touchmark at Pilot Butte for the months of December and January. Her watercolors are on display in the upstairs mezzanine gallery.

Haberman is a latecomer to watercolor painting. She had previously dabbled in the arts through ceramics and jewelry making, but a career as an interior designer left little time for her to learn to paint. Once retired, she began painting and hasn’t put down her “watery” brush since. She thinks of painting as therapeutic, creating work that may be serious or whimsical, colorful or dark.

Haberman is a member if the High Desert Art League and the Watercolor Society of Central Oregon, from which she earned an Award of Distinction at its October convention.

Tumalo Art Company

Old Mill District

541-385-9144 • tumaloartco.com

Our December Group Exhibit, O Tannenbaum, is being held over through January. Welcome the New Year with us January 5, from 3-7pm during the First Friday Gallery Walk.

This exhibit celebrates the fir trees’ evergreen quality, traditionally a symbol of constancy and faithfulness. Surrounded by pine, fir, hemlock, or juniper trees in our high desert mountain home, O Tannenbaum illustrates our most precious natural resources — our evergreen forests and the wildlife that inhabits them. The exhibit showcases custom jewelry from all of our makers as well.

The Wine Shop

55 NW Minnesota Ave.

541-389-2884 • thewineshopbend.com

The Wine Shop presents paintings by Karen Williams, from the series We Need More Laughter in the World. This body of work is highly influenced by Karen’s background as an art educator. “I love to see the process of a painting. I enjoy being very child-like in my work, so there is a lot of scribbling and marks to go with the vivid colors and stories that each piece tells.”

Stop in to enjoy a beverage and drink in the art! Showing through February.