Munde & Granger Eclipse Tour

(Photo above: Portland bluegrass band, The Loafers, opening act for Munde & Granger)

Alan Munde and Adam Granger, two greats of the American acoustic music scene, will be performing Saturday, August 19, at The Old Stone, with Portland bluegrass band The Loafers opening.

A special “meet the artists” reception will be held from 5:30-6:30pm and includes wine and hors d’oeuvres, concert and early seat selection. Reception is limited to 30, with tickets available through Bend Tickets.

Alan Munde and Adam Granger are veterans of the Americana-acoustic music scene. Between them, they have almost a century of professional experience, and have played with many of the greats of American music, including Jimmy Martin, Clarence and Roland White, Byron Berline and Garrison Keillor.

Adam was a charter member of the Powdermilk Biscuit Band on A Prairie Home Companion. He appeared on the show 170 times over nearly 40 years. More than 20 years after publication, his Granger’s Fiddle Tunes for Guitar”remains a classic reference tool for guitar pickers.

Alan played with Jimmy Martin for two years before joining Country Gazette where he played with legends Roland White and Byron Berline. Recognized among banjo enthusiasts as one of the finest players around, Alan is teaming up with Adam for just three concerts in the Northwest before witnessing the solar eclipse.

The Loafers features Dave Elliott, Steve Reischman, Mike Stahlman, Aaron Stocek and Dee Johnson. For more than a decade this group has been entertaining audiences at live shows and festivals around Oregon and Washington.

Info: Jay Bowerman, jbowerman@bendbroadband.com or call 541 593-8302.

The show starts at 7pm with doors open at 6:30pm. Tickets are $15 in advance through Bend Tickets or $20 at the door.