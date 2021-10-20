Wheatfield 50th Anniversary Celebration is Sunday, October 24

(Wheatfield is celebrating their 50th Anniversary | Photo courtesy of Oregon Music Hall of Fame)

Oregon Music Hall of Fame Inductees, Wheatfield, will be celebrating their 50th Anniversary at Jubitz Ponderosa Lounge, 10350 N Vancouver Way in North Portland on October 24 at 7pm.

This rare appearance will feature band members who toured and recorded with Wheatfield throughout the 70s and 80s, and again in the first decade of the 2000s. The event will showcase their vibrant, original country-rock-flavored songs and their trademark vocals and instrumental variety. The lineup will include John Powell, Don Ross, Steve Aubrey, Kerry Canfield, Paul Douglas and Will Hobbs.

Wheatfield formed in October 1971 as a folk duo, then trio, quickly evolving into a popular country rock/bluegrass powerhouse that toured the Northwest for the next 11 years. The band opened for many national acts, recorded a single in 1972 and a full album, produced by Norton Buffalo in 1980. Reuniting for special occasions over the following years and re-forming in the 2000s, Wheatfield released its second album in 2010 and was inducted into the OMHOF in 2011.

Tickets: eventbrite.com/e/wheatfield-tickets

You must be 21 and vaccinated or have proof of a recent negative COVID test.