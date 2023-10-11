Under the Marquee

The Bad Plus

Presented by PDX Jazz

Tuesday, October 17 at 8pm

For the past two decades this unconventional group has played with spirit and adventure, made its own rules, and done so with a bold sense of creativity and intent. Avoiding easy categorization, The Bad Plus has won critical acclaim and a legion of fans worldwide with their unique sound and flair for live performance.

Bend Venture Conference

Presented by EDCO: Move Start Grow

Thursday-Friday, October 19 & 20

Each fall hundreds of entrepreneurs and investors from around the country descend on Bend, Oregon for a two-day celebration of entrepreneurship. Now in its 20th year, BVC is the longest standing and largest angel investment conference in the Pacific Northwest and has served as a catalyst for startup investment in Central Oregon. Throughout the conference attendees hear company pitches, break away for networking events at local restaurants and learn from aspiring entrepreneurs and industry thought leaders.

Tickets sold through Bend Venture Conference. Click here to purchase.

Swinging with the Stars

Presented by Central Oregon Daily

A Benefit for Central Oregon Sparrow Clubs

Saturday, October 21 at 6pm

Local celebrities paired with professional dance partners compete to take home the coveted Mirror Ball People’s Choice Trophy, the Shining Star Award, and the Judges’ Award. Each dollar you donate to Sparrow Clubs is considered a vote for your favorite dancing couple! Plus, the evening features special showcase dances from area professionals.

Vienna Boys Choir

Presented by Tower Theatre Foundation

Monday, October 23 at 7:30pm

One of the most famous choirs in the world, and one of its oldest, this adolescent chorale has been a fixture at Vienna’s Imperial Chapel for six centuries. Now, they return to the Tower displaying their pure, pristine sound and charming performance style.

“Childlike simplicity and mature command of breath control and phrasing is what this ensemble is all about.” –The Washington Post

The Land of Giants

Presented by Matchstick Productions

Tuesday, October 24 at 7:30pm

The story of man vs. mountain is one that has captured our imaginations for centuries. What if, instead of focusing on the human element, we took a closer look at the mountains themselves?

That’s the premise of The Land of Giants, a new ski film that explores the most iconic mountains on Earth. From the Fjords of Norway to the spines of Alaska, we will get to know and understand the canvas that creates the most mind-melting moments in skiing. But most importantly, we’ll come to appreciate their sheer beauty and power.

In Our Backyard

Annual Fundraiser to End Human Trafficking

Friday, October 27 at 6:30pm

This semi-formal benefit includes a silent auction, delicious food, and a survivor-hosted program with inspiring stories. Tickets include drinks, games, auction and a “World Food Fair.” Hear inspirational stories from trafficking survivor Lilly Lawson, Dept. of Oregon Auxiliary Member of the Year. It will be a special evening of hope, freedom, and fun!

An Evening with Chris Horner

Presented by Horner Law, LLP

Saturday, October 28 at 7pm

Chris Horner is an American road racing cyclist, who raced professional for more than two decades. He competed in the Tour de France seven times, competed in the 2012 Olympic games in London, and won the Tour of Spain in 2013.

The evening includes time for audience questions that will drive the conversations and stories. A private road ride with Chris will be raffled off at the end of the evening. All proceeds will benefit The Horner Cycling Foundation, a youth cycling program that provides no-cost participation to interested kids in Central Oregon.

Advice for Girls

An All-Women Ski Film

Presented by The Road West Traveled LLC

Sunday, October 29 at 7pm

“Advice for Girls” is a brand-new, feature-length ski film showcasing the collective experience of women in the ski industry. Throughout the film, athletes will share the lessons they have learned through their experiences and pass advice on to the next generation of female skiers.

The all-female “Advice for Girls” cast and production crew hopes that this film will provide young girls with the inspiration to show up as their true selves and not let anything stand in their way.

Coming Soon

November 1: The Spinners

November 4: Warren Miller’s All Time

November 5: An Evening with Deb Talan (of the Weepies)

November 9-12: TMP presents Chicago The Musical

November 14: Teton Gravity Research presents Flying High — two shows!

Find tickets and info for these and all upcoming shows here.

