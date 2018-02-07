Oxford Hotel presents Artist Dorothy Holmes

(Photo above: Looking up to the Heavens, acrylic, India ink, pastel on canvas by Dorothy Holmes)

The Oxford Hotel continues the exhibition of Dorothy Holmes’ acrylic paintings of fanciful women, colorful abstracts and trees through February 23. Holmes will attend the First Friday champagne reception on February 2, from 5:30-7:30pm.

Holmes moved to Bend and began Tall Girl Studio in April, 2014. Her considerable and varied skill is evident in the series Girls with Birds in Their Hair as well as her abstract landscape series suggesting sky and land meeting at horizon. Her new environment, however, inspired an emerging interest, trees. She indicates, “This year I’m focusing on trees. I love their different shapes… the beauty of just the outline of the trees, their skeletons and form.” The artist’s work at the Oxford reflects this fascination as she exhibits her largest, current tree painting. The image represents dusk, “at the very end of sunset, as if one was lying on their back, looking up at the first stars of the night.” All works are created with acrylic, India ink and pastel painted on wood panel. Holmes traveled to the Central Oregon area while seeking a new home. As many other artists, it was enchantment at first encounter and she notes, “When I drove into town, it just hit me: this is it.” A fortunate choice for both the artist and Bend.

Billye Turner, art consultant, coordinates the Oxford Hotel exhibition schedule. For additional information please contact her at 503-780-2828 or billyeturner@bendnet.com